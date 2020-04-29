Is a Moving Contract Really That Important? Tips on Reading a Moving Contract

—

When it comes to moving, hiring a professional moving company is the wisest choice. Though it is recommended for you to research thoroughly and efficiently before you engage a professional moving company. While finding the right moving company is important, it is equally imperative that you spend enough time and effort in reading a moving contract attentively to make the entire moving process smoother. Most people do not pay enough interest and attention to reading contracts as they find it difficult to understand because of the technical legal terms used in the contracts and extensive nature. But considering the importance of the contract, it is one document that you must never overlook. In fact, you must take help from a professional or get tips for reading a moving contract from Moving Feedback.

In this post, we have tried our best to make reading moving contracts easier for you by compiling the best of the tips. However, before we start, let us first discuss what moving contract is all about.

What is a moving contract?

A moving contract is also known as an order for service. It is a written statement that includes the terms and conditions of your move. As all the terms and conditions and rules and regulations are in written form and all the specifics have been mentioned in the contract, both the parties have to agree on this contract or written statement before the deal is confirmed. Most of the reputable moving companies offer a contract at the start of the process that you have to sign. Before you agree on the contract, make sure you read it carefully. Remember that it is a legal document which means you are agreeing on every line written into it legally. If you are finding it a little difficult to understand a moving contract then have a look at the following tips:

Scope of services

A separate column in the contract is dedicated to the timeline of events that will take place during the entire move. The scope of the services column comprises what bot the parties may expect from the moving process and how each and every phase of the process would take place. The column might contain some additional information like till the time for packing the items and there loading schedule as well as who will be responsible for such tasks. It also contains a line that describes that the movers will be responsible for the safekeeping of your belongings and will ensure the utmost care while handling your inventory.

Description of services

Description of services is another very important column in a moving contract. It is usually the first column of the contract. The section comprises the types of services as well as a list of the services names that the mover will provide to the customer. One must ensure that all the services that you are expecting from the movers or the movers have committed to offer are mentioned under this section. Read well that everything is included and only then sign the contract. If you have any questions regarding the description of services make sure you clear them with the movers before signing the contract.

Confidentiality

In almost all the contracts, a column of confidentiality is added which means all the information regarding the client and the deal will be kept confidential by the company. It states that all the data, records, and documents of the client would not be shared with any third person even after the completion of the entire moving process.

Term and conditions

The terms and conditions section lays down all the terms and conditions, rules and regulations specific to the contracts which are a must to adhere by both the client and the movers. It also states that all the terms and conditions are must too follow by both parties until the moving process is successfully completed. Make sure you understand and are willing to follow all the terms and conditions. If in case, you find anything that is not favorable to you, you can always discuss it with the moving company.

Payment section

In the payment section, everything regarding the payment process, when you expect to pay, whether it is a binding or non-binding estimate and how will you pay should be mentioned. Of course, it will depend on the verbal agreement that you have made. It is just the fact that here you will get everything in the written form. This section does not only include the amount you have to pay but as well as it includes how the service has been priced. The pricing structure should be included and if you have any questions regarding it then before you sign the contract, make sure you discuss it with the movers.

Additional moving terms that should be mentioned therein a moving contract

While the above-given terms are a part of every contract but some additional moving terms are there in a contract and you should also pay attention to those terms so that you would not regret later during the moving process.

Bill of lading

A bill of lading is nothing but a copy of the contract itself that you will get on a moving day. It is a kind of receipt of the services provided by the movers. It includes all the sections that have mentioned above along with the services provided by the movers in the entire moving process.

Additional charges

Though in the payment section, everything regarding payment has been included but sometimes there are also some additional charges that you might need to pay. These charges are also known as accessorial charges. These charges are the fees of the certain variables that have been made during the moving process by the client. Like in case, if after the contract, the weight of the belongings gets increased then the client has to pay additional charges for it. Considering these variables, a column with additional charges is also present in the moving contract.

High-value inventory

Movers might be required to add a high-value inventory list and this is the list that includes all the names of the items that are included in transportation and which are highly valuable or expensive. These items might have additional costs related to moving and packing with their unique terms. There is a section in the contract that includes the terms that the movers have to follow during the transportation of these items.

Linehaul charges

This section of the moving contract includes the cost that a client has to pay according to the transportation distance. It also includes the charges based on the weight of the belongings that you want to move.

These are the terms that will be there in the moving contract. Make sure all these terms are included in the contract before you agree on it. Also, ensure that you read carefully each term so you would not end up regretting later.

—

This content is brought to you by Aanamika Tomer.

Photo: Shutterstock