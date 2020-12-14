Kitchen Remodeling Guide to Better ROI

—

Every home is worth just as much as you decide to invest in it. If you wish to eventually sell your home, certain renovations that you make will provide a certain return on investment (ROI). So, it’s up to you to choose the best type of remodeling so that you may get a significant return on investment.

Minor vs. Major Kitchen Remodeling Upgrades

One thing to keep in mind is that you should not confuse minor remodeling projects with the major kinds – the ones that involve replacing every appliance, flooring, and so on. Such remodeling projects may be very costly – and while they may indeed increase the value of your home, this increase won’t be anywhere close to the money you put into the renovation.

Unless a major renovation is necessary, you may want to get a minor remodel instead. Major remodels should be used only for personal reasons, because financially, they won’t help you much – especially if you want to sell your home shortly after. A minor kitchen renovation costs just about $20,000, but it will get you a better return on investment.

Tips for Getting Return on Investment

If you want to get a return on investment on a house that you are trying to sell, then you might want to take some smart steps in that direction. Here are some tips from rtacabinetsupply.com that you should follow for the best results.

Speak to a Pro

Before you dive into any remodeling project, you might want to consider speaking to a pro first – a specialist in the real estate market. These people generally know what buyers are looking for and will give you the right advice so that you do not upgrade on the wrong things.

Go Simple

You may like a particularly crazy remodeling idea for your kitchen, and it may indeed look beautiful – but not every buyer may have the same idea as you. Many people like simple kitchens, as they offer a feel of cleanliness and space. The goal here is to make sure the design appeals to a wide array of people, so step away from anything crazy. You may want to have a kitchen shaped like a cat, but are you going to find anyone willing to buy it?

Consider Open Concept

Nowadays, open concept is all the rage. People like bigger kitchens, which is why they try to open up the area to give things a more spacious feel. They might try to connect the kitchen to the living room, dining room, or perhaps even the balcony – but regardless, buyers usually love this. You are very likely to get a return on investment this way.

Remodeling Ideas for Better ROI

Are you at a loss as to what you should change in your kitchen to get a better return on investment? Here is what we advise you should do.

1. Change the Backsplash

It might not cost too much to change your backsplash, but it will significantly increase the value of your home. Plus, if you decide to do it yourself, you might save even more of that money. A backsplash can significantly change the aspect of an entire kitchen, making it all the more attractive to the buyers.

2. Update the Countertops

The kitchen countertops are also something that will significantly affect your home’s ROI. You don’t need to go for something extremely fancy and expensive – but instead, go for something good and qualitative. Try to do some research on what other houses in the same area have.

3. Upgrade Your Cabinets

Depending on the state that your kitchen cabinets are in, you might want to refurbish or replace them completely. Obviously, if the cabinets are completely outdated, then you’ll have to replace them entirely. However, if they are still in good condition, then all you might need to do is paint them. Something as simple as that will certainly increase your ROI, as the first thing that comes into view are the cabinets.

Even minor upgrades to your kitchen can get a great return on investment. You might want to make this a gradual process, as it will not be as harsh on your budget. When the moment comes that you’ll have to sell the house, it will appeal even more to the buyers if you update the right things.

