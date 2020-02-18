Leaning Back and Lean In

You’ve heard of Leaning In but how about Leaning Back? Over the past few years, a lot of women have undertaken Sheryl Sandberg’s advice to assert themselves more, to speak louder and to sit at the table. But some women are questioning this and are thinking about the bigger picture of what success means to them and how exactly they want to go about it. Enter: Leaning Back!

Leaning Back is about looking at the bigger picture. It’s about listening to yourself and doing what’s right for you. We discuss the pros and cons of Leaning In, what’s worked and what’s hindered us, and we explore the cultural and gender dimensions of success and the workplace.

Host: Nas aka Nastaran Tavakoli-Far

Guests:

Nomi, journalist and TV producer

Bianca Praetorius, co-editor and co-author of The Lean Back Perspective https://www.ixds.com/the-lean-back-perspective-the-book

.

Listen to “Leaning Back & Lean In” on Spreaker.

.

—

Previously published on Spreaker.com.

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: istockphoto.com