Leggings for Men: Yes or No?

Let’s be brutally honest: men’s fashion lags majorly behind our female fellows. Women have been enjoying the athleisure trend for decades, where comfortable, fitted clothing you’d usually see in the gym makes its way into common day-to-day gear. It’s finally arrived for men too, but so many of us still feel a bit shy to strut our stuff in form-fitting clothes. Today we have some tips from Valentine Aseyo, founder of Matador Meggings, to talk everything about leggings for men, and how to wear them while keeping your modesty (and confidence) intact.
Leggings VS Runners ‘Tights’
You’ll likely see these terms used interchangeably, and they can be – to a point. They’re form-fitting, associated with athletes and sports, and cover your lower half.
If you happen to hail from over the pound, however, then you probably think of pantihose/nylon stockings when you hear the words ‘tights’. That’s not what we’re talking about! Leggings mold to the body, but a good pair should be completely opaque and of a sturdy fabric.
Valentine is keen to highlight the ‘sturdy fabric’ part of that description. For many men, the downfall of sports-centric leggings has always been a tendency to manufacture them cheaply. That’s a quality issue, not the style itself.
As any of our active sisters can tell us, the second a brand starts cheaping out on fabric quality, you get problems. While men may have different concerns about visible panty lines (though Valentine coined quite a different use for the ubiquitous fashion acronym, VPL, which we’ll look at below), no one wants fabrics so thin you can spot your Superman undies through them. If you’ve been put off the idea of tight male clothing because of that aspect, hope is at hand.
Back to the leggings vs tights issue for a moment. Splitting hairs a little, most ‘tights’ or ‘runner’s/cyclists tights’ are specifically made of lycra blends for sports. Leggings are a little more open-ended, and cover any type of pants made in the style. You can even make the argument that horseriding jodhpurs are leggings! Frankly, however, you can call them what you please.
Let’s Talk About Matador Style
Of course, this is an arena where quality counts. Picking up the thinnest pair of fast fashion leggings you can find is not going to help you feel confident strutting your stuff. Invest in a brand that offers quality construction, durable fabric, and anatomy-conscious leggings style that will help you look and feel great instead of being self-conscious and worried about a badly-placed rip. Also consider using a brand with breathable (or wicking) fabrics, to help you stay cool and comfortable no matter what the thermometer says.
What features does Valentine suggest count in a great pair of men’s leggings? When he was designing the Matador line, here were some key points they wanted to address:
VPL for Men
Ripping on the familiar ‘visible panty line’ trope for women, one of Matador Megging’s key focuses is diminishing ‘VPL for men’, or a visible bulge that’s under no one’s control. The tighter your clothing, the more concerned your Average Guy is about what’s showing when he doesn’t want it to. Matador has invested heavily in shaping their crotch and cup to contain, restrain, and reshape what’s visible to the (nearly) naked eye to a ‘superhero friendly’ line that’s family-friendly, while still being shapely and comfortable to wear. With removable soft-cup padding, you have two style choices, too. As Valentine quips, “You shouldn’t be able to tell a man’s religion by his leggings!”.
Compression Where it Counts
Alongside choosing a sturdy, wicking fabric that’s able to take a beating, Matador has also added the power of compression sports technology to their leggings line. Compression-wear gives you a light ‘hug’ throughout the garment, supporting your muscles, helping to trap heat and promote blood flow, and, basically, turbo-charging your workout. While it might not matter to you much if you’re laying around the house, it’s become a key focus of many sporting arenas lately, so if you’re active, keep it in mind.
Fun and Flirty Features
We get it. Guys like pockets. You may be wondering how you even squeeze some into a tight garment, but that’s why we’re not designers.
Matador has added a bunch of convenience features to its pants. Think zippered and unzippered pockets for cell phones, keys, and other goodies, a towel (or shirt, depending on how bold you are) loop, grippy waistband, and an internal drawstring for a proper fit. Be sure to watch out for key features like these.
Wearing Leggings with Confidence
Let’s be a little brutal. Most of us are not confident Adonises strutting our stuff constantly. If you’ve ever worn tight athletic gear even in the gym or on the track, you’ve probably slipped a pair of board shorts over them in case.
And that’s natural. Tight clothing of any sort can feel immensely liberating, but if your self-confidence isn’t the best, they can feel majorly revealing, too. As if we’ve shed some of our covering, anonymous layers and are inviting the world into our space.
But sometimes, a little freedom and confidence can be an empowering thing. So if you’re going to try out leggings, don’t be afraid to go all the way and embrace the look. Guys in tight pants are an everyday fashion statement these days, and there are 100 stylish ways to dress them up.
What’s the Verdict?
Let’s cut to the chase. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with anyone, of any size and shape, enjoying the form-fitting comfort of leggings. You don’t have to be fronting as a WWE wrestler, strongman or ultramarathon runner to enjoy their benefits and comfort.
If you are active, however, you will love what they can bring to your game, especially for activities like cycling, water sports (such as surfing or scuba diving), running, and hiking alongside classes like yoga and pilates. With nothing to flap, chafe, and irritate, it could be a whole new ballgame for you.
That’s actually why Valentine founded Matador Meggings, to help counteract the many stereotypes around wearing athleisure as an active, fashionable man. Hoping to offset some of the typical perceptions of tight menswear, he set out to add fun, funky patterns and colors to robust design to showcase that men, too, can have fun with their casual wear.
Athleisure is no longer just for women. Whether you’re living the fashionable life out in the clubs every night and want a comfortable alternative to spray-on jeans, clocking up miles on your Fitbit on the reg, or want some comfortable loungewear to enjoy at home and stay cool in the summer heat, leggings for men open up a whole new wardrobe of fun, style, and comfort every man should try out once. The fact they make your legs and butt look great too is just an added sweetener!
This content is brought to you by Connor Harvey
Photos provided with permission from Matador Meggings.