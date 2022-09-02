Leggings for Men: Yes or No?

You’ll likely see these terms used interchangeably, and they can be – to a point. They’re form-fitting, associated with athletes and sports, and cover your lower half.

If you happen to hail from over the pound, however, then you probably think of pantihose/nylon stockings when you hear the words ‘tights’. That’s not what we’re talking about! Leggings mold to the body, but a good pair should be completely opaque and of a sturdy fabric.

Valentine is keen to highlight the ‘sturdy fabric’ part of that description. For many men, the downfall of sports-centric leggings has always been a tendency to manufacture them cheaply. That’s a quality issue, not the style itself.

As any of our active sisters can tell us, the second a brand starts cheaping out on fabric quality, you get problems. While men may have different concerns about visible panty lines (though Valentine coined quite a different use for the ubiquitous fashion acronym, VPL, which we’ll look at below), no one wants fabrics so thin you can spot your Superman undies through them. If you’ve been put off the idea of tight male clothing because of that aspect, hope is at hand.

Back to the leggings vs tights issue for a moment. Splitting hairs a little, most ‘tights’ or ‘runner’s/cyclists tights’ are specifically made of lycra blends for sports. Leggings are a little more open-ended, and cover any type of pants made in the style. You can even make the argument that horseriding jodhpurs are leggings! Frankly, however, you can call them what you please.