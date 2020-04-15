You should leave the road followed,

You need to pave one for yourself scooped.

Through cliffs, bushes, among the thorns,

In burning sand, shivering cold,

blinding light, dark solitude,

drowning storm, trapped by surf,

You must prevail because your target is the peak, somewhere high above.

In my life, I got tied up in knots many times but never faced a helpless situation. This, of course, does not mean that the solution always met my expectations, but there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

This post was previously published on Joseph Felfoldi and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: iStock