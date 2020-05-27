Get Daily Email
Home / Everyday Life / Mysterious Moon

Mysterious Moon

The soul of a person is like the Moon.

by

Part of it is darkened by sad memories and pain, and another part is still shining in the light of the Sun. While the sun is traditionally portrayed as the illuminator of reason, the moon is the interpreter of secrets: It is reflective, both literally and figuratively. The moon changes its faces just like people do but like with people, there is a side that always remains hidden from view. It is like the quote from the novelist Gabriel Garcia Marquez, „Everyone has three lives: A public life, a private life, and a secret life.

The moon reminds us that logical judgment – though our first and most important tool – does not necessarily provide all the answers we need. Sometimes it is only with reflection and wisdom that we realize the most profound truths; still, again, there are some things that will always remain secret. Finally, the moon reminds us that a little mystery is also magical and attractive: Even if you could know everything, would you really want to?

This post was previously published on Joseph Felfoldi and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Joseph Felfoldi

Joseph Felföldi is a Hungarian businessman, music producer, motivational writer and philanthropist. He was born on 10th November 1954 in Újfehértó, Hungary. A stubborn child, he was aware of his own creative drive early on. Following early business endeavours in different areas, Joseph Felföldi founded his company Felföldi Confectionery Ltd, which he has since successfully developed into a globally-exporting enterprise employing nearly 300 people.

