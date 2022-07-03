Negative Effects of Teeth Grinding

—

It could appear as though stress, certain drugs, or even poorly aligned teeth are the only causes of this seemingly innocent practice. However, grinding your teeth can harm your teeth and jaw in the short- and long-term. Because this damage is typically irreparable, it is important to recognize and treat teeth grinding as a habit if you want to keep your smile healthy.

What is Teeth Grinding?

When a person clenches and grinds their teeth together, it is known as teeth grinding, or bruxism in medical parlance. The majority of medical professionals believe that grinding one’s teeth is an abnormal or parafunctional oral behavior (like talking, eating, or breathing). The sporting smiles night guard also functions as a type of splint since it is one continuous piece of acrylic. It evenly distributes any force created by clenching or grinding so that no one tooth or area will be subjected to full force.

The Negative effects of Grinding Your Teeth

The detrimental effects of tooth grinding develop gradually. There are early signs of teeth grinding that can be easily addressed, and there are later signs that indicate untreated teeth grinding. When left untreated over time, bruxism can need significant dental procedures to repair the damage it does to your teeth.

Early-stage teeth grinding hurts your teeth by wearing down the enamel. Since enamel cannot be replaced, it is crucial to maintain what you already have as much as you can. Your teeth may become chipped, cracked, or otherwise harmed as a result of bruxism over time. Your teeth become more vulnerable to decay as a result, which also affects the structural integrity of your teeth. In extreme situations, tooth loss and unsteady teeth are among the consequences of teeth grinding!

Sadly, it doesn’t stop there. It extends to your teeth as well. The long-term effects of bruxism on your jaw can include the following:

Jaw discomfort

Common adverse effects of teeth grinding include discomfort, stiffness, and soreness in the jaw. Your jaw and the surrounding muscles are always under strain, which is the source of this ache.

Decayed teeth

When you clench or grind your teeth, they can sustain a lot of pressure. Your teeth will begin to exhibit indications of wear after prolonged bruxing. They could break, become loose, or deteriorate. Since grinding wears down the enamel, you can even start to exhibit indications of tooth rot.

Headaches

Common side effects of tooth grinding include chronic migraines, intermittent headaches, and dull pains.

Nights of insomnia

Many people grind or clench when they are sleeping. However, bruxism might still make it difficult for you to get a full night’s rest.

Earaches

One typical adverse effect of teeth grinding is earaches. The ear canals are near the afflicted joints, thus discomfort may spread there.

Avoiding the Harmful Effects of Grinding Your Teeth

Bruxism may be exceedingly hard to break since it is a subconscious habit. The best thing you can do is guard your teeth against the damaging effects of chronic tooth grinding. Some dentists provide a custom mouth guard for teeth grinding , commonly referred to as bite splints. You may wear them while you sleep to cushion the blow of grinding and stop your teeth from scraping against one another.

Although waking bruxism is more difficult to manage, stress management techniques have been shown to be effective. Muscle relaxants may also be given in rare circumstances to reduce some jaw muscle tension.

Additional advice is provided below to lessen your tendency to grind your teeth:

fewer items containing caffeine and other stimulants

less alcohol

No mindless gnawing on objects (pencils, pens, ice, gum)

Try putting your tongue between your teeth if you’re aware that you grind your teeth to assist relax your jaw and prevent you from biting down.

