On Passengers’ Liability in Uber Driving Accidents

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal advice.

Are Uber passengers liable in car accidents? Many people use ride-sharing apps every day, never wondering about the legal implications of taking these rides. When car accidents happen, the driver is typically held responsible. However, some situations have people wondering if they can be held liable when an accident occurs in an Uber® or other ride-sharing vehicles.

When Passengers Cause Accidents

One of the biggest draws of Uber is that it helps keep drunk drivers off the street. However, the problem for drivers is that those drunk passengers are now in their cars, just a few inches from them while they attempt to drive safely. Inebriated passengers are often responsible for passenger-related accidents, as their actions are unpredictable and erratic.

Passengers under the influence may pile into the car, attempting to fit more people than is safe. They may also grab the driver, throw items around in the car or even throw up inside the vehicle. There have even been cases of drunken passengers assaulting the driver while driving.

When Passengers Cause Accidents, Who Is at Fault?

Most people will think that the passenger is legally liable when they cause an accident in an Uber. The reality is that most of the time, there is no legal penalty for the passenger; only the driver is held liable.

Still, the driver or the other injured party can sue the passenger in civil court for damages or injuries they caused while riding in the Uber car. Since Uber ensures both the driver and the passenger of the car, the passenger and driver’s injuries are typically covered. However, the passenger can still be sued for damages.

If You Have Been Hurt in an Uber Accident

If you were hurt in an accident as an Uber passenger, there is a high likelihood that you can recover damages (even if you were the direct or indirect cause of the accident). Your attorney can build a strong Uber or taxi case to hold the driver responsible and get you the money you deserve.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Common scenarios in which Uber passengers are hurt include the following:

Passenger Requests Are not Aligned With Safe Driving Practices

The driver is idling a light while the passenger is asking to get out at the intersection. The driver is then rear-ended by another car. In this case, the driver who rear-ended the vehicle would be at fault, even though the passenger was distracting. The driver has the responsibility to obey traffic laws, regardless of what the passenger is doing.

Driving With a Distracting Passenger

The Uber driver is listening to the passenger give driving directions or is tuning the radio to a station that the passenger requests and runs a red light, causing an accident. The driver, not the passenger, is at fault. Even though the passenger is distracting, the driver has a duty to drive safely and will still be liable for the accident.

Driving With an Aggressive Passenger

The passenger gets angry at the driver and attacks them. The driver turns around to attack the aggressive passenger, and is hit broadside by another car. The driver may still be found at fault for the crash.

Uber Covers Both Passengers and Drivers

Uber’s insurance policy covers the driver, the driver’s car, and the passenger in an accident, so most accident victims file a claim with Uber’s insurance company in an accident. Even if the driver could prove (which is challenging) that the passenger caused the accident, the driver is still considered at fault. Therefore, you can likely recover damages if you were hurt while riding in an Uber (or other rideshare) vehicle.

What to Do if You Have Been Hurt in an Uber Crash

If you have been hurt in an accident in a ride-sharing car, you will need to file a claim immediately. If you have been avoiding filing a claim out of fear that you will be held liable, don’t let that fear deter you. Many law firms offer a free initial consultation, so take advantage of this offer and get your case reviewed. You have nothing to lose, but you might have a lot to gain.

—

This content is brought to you by Michelle Eddy.

Shutterstock