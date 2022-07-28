Penalties for a DWI in Texas

—

DWI stands for “driving while intoxicated.” DWI in Texas is considered a very serious offense. The penalties for driving while intoxicated are very severe and vary depending on the specifics of the case.

DWI penalties include license suspension, fines, and jail time. Furthermore, you may be required to complete a mandatory alcohol education and treatment program. You could also be required to install an ignition interlock device on your vehicle.

License Suspension Penalty

A driver convicted of driving while intoxicated (DWI) in Texas faces several possible penalties, including license suspension. The length of the suspension depends on the driver’s blood alcohol content (BAC) at the time of the offense and whether the driver has any prior DWI convictions.

If a driver’s BAC is .15 or higher, or if the driver has a prior DWI conviction, the driver’s license may be suspended for 180 days. If a driver’s BAC is between .08 and .15, or the driver refuses to submit to a chemical test, the driver’s license may be suspended for 90 days.

A driver convicted of DWI for a second time may have their license suspended for two years, while a third conviction may result in a license suspension of up to ten years. A driver’s license may also be permanently revoked if the driver is convicted of DWI four or more times. A DWI attorney can help fight your license suspension.

Fine Penalty

The amount of the fine you may be required to pay will depend on whether this is your first, second, or third DWI offense. For a first DWI offense, the fine can be up to $2,000. For a second offense, it can go up to $4,000. A second DWI offense is considered a Class A misdemeanor.

For a third offense, the fine can be up to $10,000. You may also be required to pay other costs associated with your DWI conviction, such as court costs, towing and impound fees, and alcohol education or treatment program costs.

Jail Time Penalty

If you are convicted of a DWI in Texas, you can expect to face jail time as a penalty. The amount of time you will spend in jail will depend on several factors, including your blood alcohol level, whether you have any previous DWI convictions, and whether you caused any injuries or property damage as a result of your drinking.

In general, you can expect to spend at least 72 hours in jail if this is your first DWI offense. If you have a previous conviction or caused an accident while driving drunk, you can expect to spend more time in jail. For a first DWI offense, you may face a minimum of three days in jail, up to a maximum of 180 days. If your BAC was 0.15 or higher, or if you had a passenger under the age of 15 in your vehicle, you will face a minimum of six days in jail, up to a maximum of one year.

If you caused an accident that resulted in injury to another person, you could face a minimum of 30 days in jail, up to a maximum of one year. If you caused an accident that resulted in the death of another person, you may face a minimum of 120 days in jail, up to a maximum of 20 years.

Completing a Mandatory Alcohol Education and Treatment Program

If you have been charged with DWI, you may be required to complete an alcohol education and treatment program. This will last for a minimum of 12 hours and include classes on the dangers of drunk driving, alcohol abuse, and how to change your drinking habits. You will also be required to meet with a counselor to discuss your drinking habits and develop a plan to stay sober.

Consult a Lawyer

If you are facing DWI charges in Texas, consult a lawyer as soon as possible to discuss your case. An attorney can guide you through the legal procedures and ensure that your rights are protected.

