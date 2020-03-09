Six Tips on Creating a Custom Hoodie

—

Hoodies are wardrobe staples all around the world. They are affordable, cozy, and versatile, they suit any activity from Netflix and chill to an intense workout. But a usual hoodie can be boring. We believe that everyone deserves their own “signature” piece — the one with a custom design. Together with Champion Hoodie Store, we created a guide on how to make your own stylish hoodie with no hassle. Just follow these little hints and you’ll be ready to stand out from the crowd or have a unique gift.

Tip#1: Order in advance

We can’t emphasize it enough: start the process as early as you can to get your hoodie done right in time for your special event without rush fees.

How to Select a Custom Printing Service

What do you usually do when trying something new? Right, you google. So when going for a custom hoodie, you might start with looking for a printing company, and quickly find out that there are tons of them. But only a few will be suitable for your purposes.

Here are the most important aspects you need to check:

Prices and payment options

Minimum order quantity

Turnaround time

Printing methods and location options

The variety of blanks

Shipping costs and time

Return and exchange policy

Tip #2. Choose local

If you need just one to ten hoodies, look for the closest company possible in your city or state. It’s gonna be faster, cheaper and easier to communicate.

Tip #3. Check the reputation

Before you order, ask your friends or social network and read the company’s reviews on different sites. You are looking for good printing quality, reasonable costs, and perfect customer service.

Some trusted printing firms include Broken Arrow Wear, Rush Order Tees, Cafepress, Spreadsheet, CustomInk, Printful, and more.

How to Choose a Hoodie to Customize

We call them blanks, and there are hundreds of options. You might want a pullover or a zip-up hoodie, a boxy oversized one or fitted and flattering, lightweight and soft or heavy and warm, with a front kangaroo pocket or without it. Answering these questions in advance will save you a great amount of time while browsing through all available choices.

Tip #4. Go for a midweight hoodie

It is the safest, most comfortable choice, good for any weather both indoor and outdoor. Pullovers are generally wider, and zip-ups tend to have a tailored fit.

Most popular companies that provide blank apparel are Bella+Canvas, District, and American Apparel in the premium segment; Champion, Next Level, and Hanes in a middle range; and Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, and Jerzees in mass-market with decent quality.

How to Design a Customized Hoodies

Be creative. Your design can be almost anything: from a college or company logo to your hand-drawn art, the name of your loved one, or a signature catchphrase.

Tip #5. Make it contrast

In other words, make it visible. If you want your design to be seen, you can’t go wrong with black printing on a lighter fabric or white printing on a darker hoodie. Limiting the number of colors will also save you some money.

Tip #6. Use a design tool

Most custom printing services offer a visualization tool, where you can see how your design will look on a real hoodie. You can make the art smaller or bigger, add text in different fonts or colors, play with placement and so on.

Ba9cwPd.jpg

Note, depending on the blank hoodie and the service you choose, there might be limitations on placements. Some companies do not print on pouches or offer printing on sleeves for bulk clients only.

You might also find a clip-art library within the design tool. Feel free to create an exclusive art with them. Some services even provide a collection of pre-designed pieces you can personalize. Or just use them for inspiration.

The process of creating a custom printed hoodie requires some time and inspiration. But if you do it right, the result will be worth it!

