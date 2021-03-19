The Blog Starter: The Easiest Way to Learn How to Build a Successful Blog

—

The digital landscape has opened doors to new and exciting earning opportunities. You probably hear stories about people making money from live streaming, creating YouTube videos, and selling products as an affiliate. But it’s worth mentioning that blogging continues to be a profitable venture as well.

Back when video sharing platforms weren’t a thing yet, many people typed away at their keyboards to publish posts on their websites and make money through ads. Today, blogging hallmarks remain largely the same, but you need to be as intelligent and efficient as possible to earn as a blogger and ensure long-term success.

Mastering the basics of blogging

There’s no shortage of online tutorials about how to start a blog. Do a quick Google search, and you’ll see a myriad of articles and videos covering the topic. As a beginner, it pays to know that not all of these tutorials are created equal. Some make it sound overly simple, while others confuse aspiring bloggers with all the unnecessary information they provide.

What you need is a no-nonsense guide that emphasizes blogging basics, helping you create a solid foundation from which to build your blog’s success. That’s precisely what The Blog Starter is. Scott Chow is the man behind this fantastic website, which he uses to help other people reap blogging rewards that he has been enjoying for almost two decades.

The Blog Starter’s 6-step guide

Setting up a blog can be challenging, particularly for people without computer savvy. The Blog Starter aims to make the entire process a breeze. According to Scott, 6 steps are all it takes to get your blog up and run from scratch.

Choose a blog name Set up your blogging software and web hosting service Customize your blog Fill your blog with quality content Generate traffic Monetize your blog

It’s easy to look at these steps and think that anybody can do it. Sure, even a complete beginner can set up a blog in a matter of minutes. But you’d want to do everything perfectly. The Blog Starter walks you through each step, providing an over-the-shoulder approach to help you build a stellar blog that’s primed up for success.

Aside from offering one of the best tutorials for starting a successful blog, The Blog Starter also regularly publishes helpful tips and tricks that can turn you from a novice blogger to a seasoned veteran. From optimizing your blog’s design elements to conducting conversion optimization experiments, you’ll find everything you need to get up to speed in the blogging world.

Ready to start a blog?

Whether you’re looking for an additional income stream or planning to embrace the digital lifestyle fully, blogging is well worth considering. It takes patience, dedication, and hard work to turn this into an enjoyable and profitable venture, so you’d want to steer yourself in the right direction by following The Blog Starter and learning as much as you can about the keys to successful blogging.

This content is sponsored by Jim Bevin.

Photo: Shutterstock