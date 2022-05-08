The Definitive Guide to Ducted Air Conditioning Design

—

Is it on your to-do list to put in a ducted air conditioner in your home or place of business? This guide will assist you in determining whether ducted air conditioning is the best option for you, will provide tips on how to design an effective ducted air conditioning system, and will teach you how to use ducted air conditioning efficiently once it has been installed.

Is ducted air conditioning the right choice for me?

Ducted air conditioning systems is likely the best option for you and your family or business if you answer ‘yes’ to the following questions:

Do you want complete control over the temperature in each room as well as zone control on a per-room basis?

If you want to ensure that your home or office receives even air distribution during the suffocating summer heat,

Have you considered installing an energy-efficient cooling, heating, or temperature-maintenance system throughout your entire home or office?

What valuable possessions do you have that could be harmed by high humidity? (Furniture, books, antiques, etc.)

Would you like to avoid having a noisy air conditioner in your home or office?

Are you building a new home or making significant renovations?

The advantages of ducted air conditioning

There are numerous advantages to installing a ducted air conditioning system. These are some examples:

This includes the ability to cool or heat the entire residence.

A temperature-control system that allows you to individually regulate the temperature in each zone.

Greater energy efficiency when compared to multiple split air conditioners

The ability to turn off the system in rooms where it is not required at a reasonable cost.

The design is exceptionally understated (concealed under the floor or in the ceiling)

When compared to a split air conditioner, it operates more quietly.

If the desired temperature is reached, inverter technology will ensure that the temperature is maintained continuously, keeping you comfortable while also allowing the unit to operate more efficiently.

The ability to control which rooms to cool from your Smartphone.

Having ducted air conditioning increases the resale value of your home.

A ducted air conditioner that is properly maintained should last for more than 15 years in most cases.

What is the operation of ducted air conditioning?

Ducted air conditioners can cool an entire building with a single unit. It works by installing a central unit (fan coil) in the roof or ceiling, which cools the air and then distributes the cooled air throughout the house through a series of ducts in each room. This enables you to cool or heat each room independently, through the use of ‘zoning’ controls.

Design manual for ducted air conditioning systems

The design of a ducted air conditioning system necessitates meticulous planning and attention to detail. For example, the placement of grills and registers is critical in ensuring that they operate at their most optimal and efficient.

The installation of ducted air conditioners is more appropriate in some homes than in others. The most effective way to determine whether ducted air conditioning is a viable option is to contact our team to schedule a site visit and receive a quote.

Installation of a ducted air conditioner is more difficult than the installation of a split air conditioner, owing to the need for careful planning and the use of high-quality parts to provide the highest thermal R rating quality for long-term insulation and performance.

Controlling the temperature of ducted air conditioning zones

You can group specific rooms within a “zone” using zone control, which is available with all ducted air conditioners. The ability to control the temperature of your entire home or business with ducted air conditioning is provided by multi-zone ducted air conditioning systems. Because of its versatility, the zone control system for air conditioning provides all of the control you need to maximize comfort and energy efficiency while simultaneously lowering your energy costs. To ensure that these specific areas can be cooled or heated individually when necessary, you may want to assign bedrooms to Zone One and living areas to Zone Two, for example. When a zone is selected, the cooling and heating will not be extended to any rooms outside of the zoned area selected.

A ducted air conditioning system’s discharge grills can also be customized to fit the shape of each room within a zone, which helps improve air circulation.

