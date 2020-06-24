“The Road Not Taken”

Decisions can be good or bad.

However, we can only choose from these labels posteriorly, and what is more, after experiencing the consequences of our decision. On the horns of a dilemma, we keep repeating the question: “what if”? But looking forward to life how could we predict if we will make the right decision?

Steve Jobs once said that the dots can only be connected looking backward. I wish that looking back all the turning points of our lives would make sense.

Is there anything in your past you regretted not doing?

This post was previously published on Joseph Felfoldi and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: iStock