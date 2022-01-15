The Road To Responsible Car Care

—

We are all guilty of lusting over the super cars we love, and dreaming of cruising off into the sunset in total style. But why is it that we will procrastinate looking after our own cars? Maybe you think car care takes too long or you never have the right gear to get the job done well, or perhaps you just don’t even know where to start. After all, car care isn’t really a top priority when it comes to learning how to drive. That’s why we’re going to cover some of the most essential car care basics that all responsible driver’s should know, and discuss why it’s important to invest a little time and effort in your own automobile on a regular basis.

Quality car care products

When you work with poor quality tools, then you are going to be cleaning your car twice as hard and for twice as long. Does that sound like much fun? Investing in quality car care products will give you instant gratification as the ingredients are designed to cut through the grime that dirties the inside and outside of our car, getting real results fast. These products will also get greater longevity from the materials and textures found in your car, whereas cheap chemicals may erode the interior, and actually work against you in the long run.

The elements

The elements have a lot to answer for when it comes to car care. Strong winds can cause tree branches and other items to hit your car, hail can dent the roof , and flooding can cause your car to be written off entirely if the circumstances are bad. You can avoid these weather incidents by keeping your car undercover, or even in a garage if you are lucky enough to have one. Although this may seem like far too simple of a solution, it’s worth keeping in mind that many people park out on the road these days for convenience.

Despite this being a cultural norm, there’s no denying that street parking is accompanied by a fair amount of risk, including theft and contact with other cars as they drive by. This is especially important if you live in a city with unpredictable weather.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Upholstery care

There is nothing worse than sitting on dirty car upholstery that wears the old food, dirt, and stains of times past. It doesn’t matter how clean your windshield is and how waxed your car is – dirty upholstery is a real deal-breaker. You can steam your interiors yourself or you can take your car to a detailer to give your car’s cabin and seating some new life. It’s important that you use proper equipment and solutions here as you may end up with soggy seats if you go DIY with your steaming. Always leave your car care to professionals whenever you experience any serious doubts or hesitation. Chances are that your intuition will know best.

Covers and mats

All cars will come with foot mats, but how quickly can they find their way into the boot or garage after forgetting to lay them back down after a vacuum? To keep your car looking luxurious for longer, it’s well worth getting a dedicated cover for the back seat, passenger seat and driver’s seat, and cleaning these floor covers regularly to ensure that this cleaning job always stays small and manageable. Also, make sure you are using your floor mats consistently, as they are the safety barrier between your car and the outside world. You will be very surprised by how much debris you can bring into your car just from the soles of your shoes!

Odour

Managing the smell of your car is a crucial element when practicing responsible car care, as a bad smell has a way of entering your car, clinging to any materials and surfaces, and getting worse over time. Many people enforce restrictions surrounding eating and drinking in their car, which is really another way to safeguard yourself against nasty odors that cling. Heat and trapped air can also accelerate a bad odor, so roll your windows down periodically to get some fresh air in. Alongside this, it’s well worth also using an air freshener all the time. You can get some really subtle and pleasant car air fresheners now; it doesn’t have to be ‘pine’ or ‘new car smell’.

Getting started with your car care is basically like working out a muscle for the first time. Like any task worth doing, you need to continue doing it to see real results. What you’ll be happy to hear is that after some time, practicing basic car care will begin to feel like second nature, and a fixture of your weekly schedule.

—

This content is brought to you by Hubert Dwight

iStockPhoto