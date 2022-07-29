Things to Consider When Moving to Chicago

—

If you are moving to Chicago soon, here are a few things to consider before moving. With a population of more than 2.7 million people, Chicago has a lot to offer and is considered one of the top cities in the US.

Largest City in the State

The city of Chicago is the largest in the state of Illinois and the third most populous in the country. The city has a population of 2.7 million residents, making it the most populous city in the Midwest. Chicago is also one of the world’s most iconic cities, known for its skyscrapers, architecture, and culture.

Chicago Has a Rich History

Chicago was founded by Jean Baptiste Point du Sable in 1779 and became an official city in 1837. It has been home to many notable people throughout its history, including Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan, Barack Obama, and Richard M. Daley (the longest-serving mayor in the city’s history). The city is also known around the world for its architecture, including the famous skyline made up of skyscrapers such as Willis Tower (formerly Sears Tower) and John Hancock Center.

The Winters are Cold

Chicago winters are famous for being cold, snowy, and windy. If you don’t like the cold, then you might want to avoid moving here during the winter months. However, if you’re used to living in colder climates and enjoy snowboarding or skiing, then this shouldn’t be an issue. Just bring lots of warm clothing and blankets. The one thing that can be problematic is the wind because it can get pretty strong. Remember Chicago is nicknamed the “Windy City”.

Multiple Housing Options

The cost of living in Chicago is higher than the national average, but it’s lower than in other major cities like New York and San Francisco. According to Sperling’s Best Places, the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Chicago is $1,736 per month. The average home value for a single-family home is $300,200, according to Zillow Rentals. When calculating housing costs, it’s important to consider whether you’ll rent or buy your home.

Iconic Neighborhoods

There are 77 unique neighborhoods within Chicago’s city limits, each with its own distinct personality and culture. You may want to live close to downtown so that it’s easy for you to get around during rush hour traffic or near an area where there are lots of bars and restaurants so that you don’t have far to go when you want a night out on the town with friends or family members. Some notable neighborhoods are Lakeview, Lincoln Park, and Hyde Park .

Plenty of Transportation Options

Chicago has an extensive public transportation system that makes getting around town easy and convenient. If you’re moving to Chicago from somewhere else in the U.S., then you’ll probably be familiar with buses, trains, taxis, and other forms of public transit because they’re all available here too!

The Business District

Chicago’s downtown is the second-largest business district in the United States. The city has more than 40 commercial districts, but this one is home to many of the biggest names in the business. It’s also where some of the world’s largest companies have their headquarters — think Boeing Co., McDonald’s Corp., and United Continental Holdings Inc.

Phone Service

Most of Chicago has 312 area codes , but some suburbs use 773, 847, and 872. This is important to know because if you move to a new area, you may need to register your number with the new carrier. While this doesn’t usually affect your service directly, it’s something that could cause problems down the road if it isn’t done properly.

Internet Access

In addition to making phone calls, Internet access is also important. Chicago is home to some of the best universities in the country and many people have their own businesses here too. If you’re planning on working from home or starting up your own business while living in Chicago then your new address should provide high-speed Internet access so that you can browse the web, or run your business without any interruptions.

Chicago has a thriving arts scene and is home to some of the best museums in the world. Whether it’s architecture or art, you’ll find something that interests you at any one of these museums. The Art Institute of Chicago boasts works by Monet, Renoir, and Degas while The Field Museum showcases animals from around the world. Plus, tons more museums throughout Chicago showcase everything from fashion to science!

