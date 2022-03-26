Tips to Make Moving Easier

—

Most people don’t enjoy moving. This is usually because it’s a lot of work, in general. They know that things can get tiresome, time-consuming, and stressful once they get started, and nobody wants to have to deal with those things.

Do you have an upcoming move you aren’t looking forward to? Below are some useful tips that can make moving easier. With these strategies, hopefully, you won’t run into any overwhelming problems when traveling to your new home.

Ship Your Vehicle

So, you own a vehicle but would rather not be cooped up inside it driving for days on end moving. Now what? Thankfully, there is a solution. You can hire car shipping companies to move your car for you and travel however you wish. Perhaps a cruise is in order for a nice and relaxing time. Or, if you want to get to the destination as quickly as possible, it might be best to fly there.

You need to make it a point to research these shipping companies thoroughly before deciding who to work with. Check customer complaints on the Better Business Bureau website to determine how the companies stack up against each other in that regard. You can also do some reading on customer review sites to learn about clients’ first-hand experiences with these companies.

Also, you’ll need to ensure the establishments are licensed and insured. Shipments go off without a hitch most of the time, but there’s always a chance that something could go wrong. Suppose your vehicle gets damaged during the trip. In that case, you’ll need to file a claim with the company’s insurance to recoup your losses, but that will only be possible if the shipper has the appropriate coverage.

Having your vehicle shipped is also ultimately more convenient. When people drive cross-country, they often learn that their bodies weren’t quite ready for such journeys. Being stuck in a vehicle leaves their necks, legs, and backs aching. Not to mention, the joints and limbs of motorists can get stiff and sore too. You can avoid all these aches and pains if you choose to ship your vehicle to your new home.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Have a Door Stopper Handy

This may not seem like a big deal, but it could be. When moving, you should always keep a door stopper handy. One reason for this is that you will be walking in and out of houses, continually loading and unloading boxes. Thus, having to open and close a front, side, or back door repeatedly during those processes can get annoying in a hurry.

Additionally, if you aren’t careful, you could lock yourself out. For example, you walk to the moving truck to grab a box to carry inside the new place. However, you left the keys on the counter and the door closed behind you. If you had a door stopper available, you could have slipped it under the door to prevent it from closing and avoid the lockout.

Donate Belongings to Charities

If you have way too many belongings, you’ll find that packing is so much more of a chore. Having too much stuff can also cause issues if your new spot isn’t big enough. For instance, you might have to leave packed boxes stacked in the garage because you don’t know what else to do with them. Then again, you may choose to rent a storage unit to store the stuff away, but that could be an expense you don’t need.

So, why not downsize before you go? There are different ways to accomplish the feat, but donating is the best bet if you feel like helping your fellow humans. Search for local charities in your neighborhood to give away clothes, furniture, dishes, and more. Unloading unneeded or unwanted items will definitely make your move easier. However, you might be able to benefit from donating when tax season rolls around too. So hold on to the donation receipts because they might help you catch a break.

Hire Professional Movers or Packers

Obviously, one of the simplest ways to make a move easier is to let professionals do the work for you. For instance, you can pack boxes yourself and then have movers load and unload them. This will save you from the aches and pains caused by hauling around heavy boxes.

But, it is also possible to hire packers to come in and do the packing for you. If you want to ensure moving goes smoothly, employing the services of professional movers and packing companies should be strongly considered. This is also good option to consider if you don’t have time to properly pack everything away. Hiring professional packers also means you won’t have to deal with buying packing supplies such as boxes.

In many cases, companies that offer packing services also provide unpacking services. With unpacking services, professionals take care of unboxing your belongings and putting them away. You can even get extra services of having your new home cleaned before your boxes are unpacked. These services can save you from still having unpacked boxes even a year after moving in.

The Final Say-So

Moving is often challenging and stressful, but it doesn’t have to be with tips like these. Shipping your vehicle, hiring professional movers and packers, and donating your unused belongings to charity can all make relocation easy and stress-free. Being prepared with tools such as door stoppers can also go a long way in ensuring that the moving process is smooth and quick.

—

This content is brought to you by Amy Marshall

iStockPhoto