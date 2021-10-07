Top 4 Most Common Workplace Injuries and How to Avoid Them

—

Many types of injuries can happen at the workplace. When an employee is injured at work, it can cost the employee and employer a lot of money. Some employees can lose an arm, fingers, and sometimes their life because of workplace injuries.

Below, you will find four of the most common workplace injuries and the best ways to avoid them.

Types of Workplace Accidents

1. Vehicle

When there are vehicles involved, there is always a possibility of an accident. This could be any form of transportation from trucks, cars, bicycles, and railways. An injury involving a vehicle can happen in a few ways:

Someone being struck or run over

Someone falling out of the vehicle or being hit by objects falling out of a vehicle

Someone getting crushed by an overturned.

These accidents can happen to the driver or pedestrians. While accidents will happen, there are some things that employers can do to keep their employees and others safe.

Hire skillful drivers- Make sure that they have an excellent driving record. You can get this from the DMV with the person’s permission.

Workplace design- To avoid driving accidents at your workplace, make sure that the layout keeps pedestrians safe and away from moving vehicles.

Safe driving program- Having a safe driving program ensures your drivers will know how to drive safely on the road. This would include using their seat belts and adhering to drug and alcohol policies.

Report accidents- Even with these precautions, accidents can still happen. Make sure your drivers know the proper ways to report accidents when they happen.

Regular maintenance: Check your vehicles for any problems before they leave the workplace. Drivers should have regular training to ensure they are still adhering to the safe driving program.

Rest- Drivers should be able to take regular rest breaks, so they aren’t driving while exhausted.

2. Trips and Falls

Trips and falls are the most common workplace accidents. With these types of accidents, employees may experience injuries to the head, back, and neck, broken bones, cuts, and sprains.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Trips and falls can happen for a few reasons:

Rugs

Wet surfaces: either from spills, mopping, or oil

Poor lighting

Uneven floor

Messy walkways

Trips and falls are avoidable with a few simple steps.

Regular cleaning- will make sure the places workers walk through are free from clutter.

Level walking surfaces- Making sure all walking surfaces are level will hopefully curb the number of times workers stumble.

Clean spills immediately- Make it known that if someone sees a spill, they clean it up immediately.

Proper equipment- If there is a walkway that gets used often put down the nonskid tape to ensure workers don’t slip. Also, apply handrails to frequently used steps. Tell your employees to wear shoes with nonstick soles.

3. Heavy Machinery and Equipment

Working with heavy machinery or any type of equipment can cause an accident. It is most common in factories or places with construction or farm equipment, but it can happen in any workplace. Accidents involving machinery and equipment can cause the following injuries:

Severed or severely injured fingers, hands, or feet

Injuries from fallen objects

Arms or hands crushed by machinery

Blindness

These injuries can be avoided by:

Safeguard all machines

Provide proper training

Provide protective clothing

Regular safety training

Discipline workers who comply with safety regulations

4. Overexertion

Overexertion causes some of the most common workplace injuries and can happen in a variety of different ways. Loading trucks, lifting heavy objects, not taking breaks, and constantly sitting at a desk.

Some ways overexertion injuries can be avoided are:

Allow employees to take more breaks when doing repetitive tasks like lifting or typing.

Use ergonomic furniture

Provide back braces and lift aides

Proper training

Making sure your workplace meets regulations both environmental and federal.

When an employee suffers an injury and has had time to heal, they will start seeking workers compensation. Safeguarding the workplace will help keep workers safe and lower workers’ compensation claims.

—

This content is brought to you by Sarah Smith.

Shutterstock