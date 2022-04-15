Top Accessorizing Tips for Men in 2022

—

When it comes to fashion, most of us focus on the shirts, shorts, jeans, slacks, tees, and coats we wear. While these are, of course, crucial elements of creating a stylish look, they’re not the only things.

If you want to up your game in 2022, it pays to start paying more attention to accessories. Read on for some tips you can follow to complete your looks the right way this year and beyond.

Remember That Less is Often More

Take a look at men’s summer fashion trends for 2022 , and you’ll see that many of the key tips for male clothing this year relate to balance and pared-back simplicity. This goes for accessories, too. While you might love buying and wearing various items, don’t try to use too many at one time.

Less is often more, and just because you may have an excellent collection of accessories doesn’t mean it’s wise to wear them all simultaneously. You don’t want these pieces to overshadow your look or make it seem that you’re trying too hard.

Consider Picking a Signature Accessory

Similarly, if you find that always picking out different accessories to pair with outfits gets too daunting and time-consuming, you might like to focus instead on selecting a signature accessory. Pick out a statement piece you love that you can wear repeatedly and that people will identify with you over time.

For instance, you might choose a heavy chain, which is on trend this year, a memorable vintage watch, a bold tie, or perhaps a fabulous pair of sunglasses . You can let this one item dominate your outfit when it comes to accessories and then add in more subtle options on top when you feel your look needs it to create balance or a little more oomph.

Use Items to Add Color

If, like many men, you tend to stick to many neutral colors in the workplace and beyond, keep in mind that you can use your accessories to add a fun splash of color to your outfits. Vibrant, fun pieces such as ties, scarves, hats, jewelry, and cufflinks can bring a much-needed pop of visual interest to your wardrobe and elevate your look. Just be sure to learn how to pair colors appropriately and pick shades that, where needed, work well with your skin tone.

Keep Size in Mind

Another factor to keep in mind when buying or choosing accessories for your outfits is the size. It’s crucial to pick pieces that work appropriately for your individual size and the look you’re going for. For instance, a chain that’s too long and thick around the neck of a man who has a tall, thin build will be overkill, while a slim tie or tie clip on a stocky, muscular body will look off-kilter. Play around with size until you find options that balance your overall look and outfit out appropriately.

Pay Attention to Trends

If you want to be a fashion-forward guy whom others admire, it’s wise to pay attention to trends. You certainly don’t need to be a slave to the latest developments in the fashion arena, but knowing how things are moving and changing in this area will help you stay ahead of the curve.

Learn what current shapes and hues are in focus each season and look at runway style, fashion mags, top influencers, and the like for ideas on introducing new trends into your wardrobe in affordable ways. You’ll see how to pair such goods with your more timeless, always-stylish accessories that you wear year after year.

Buy Quality

Wherever possible, invest in quality accessories that will stand the test of time, particularly if you decide to have a signature product that you use most days. While it means more of an investment of funds upfront, you’ll find that putting more money into items that are well made and will continue to look good for years with a bit of care and maintenance will serve you well. You won’t have to keep buying lots of new things, which actually ends up getting expensive, because original pieces will retain their style.

Select What’s Suitable for the Occasion

Lastly, always think about which accessories will suit the occasion you’re dressing for. You can’t always wear the same things for every outing or event. For instance, business dinners and work meetings typically call for discreet items that don’t distract from what you’re trying to communicate to others or come across as unprofessional.

In social situations, though, such as parties and dates, you can be bolder and wear pieces that will break the ice by inciting curiosity or interest or help to show off your style savvy.

When it comes to accessorizing, don’t try to get this area of your fashion sorted all at once in a rush. Take your time sourcing the right pieces that work for your specific needs, and be open to trying new things. You should find your accessory style soon enough, though, and can then wear items with confidence.

This content is brought to you by Richard Clayton.

iStockPhoto