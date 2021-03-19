Top EV to Buy in 2021

—

Our world is rapidly changing, human civilization is rapidly evolving and this has introduced a host of innovations into our world. The electric vehicle is one of the most important contributions of technology to human civilization in recent times as it serves as a credible alternative to the carbon monoxide disseminating fossil fuel vehicles. Petrol or diesel-powered vehicles have contributed to the degradation of the ecosystem and this has rendered them unsustainable going by the damage already done to the ecosystem. While the number of electric-powered vehicles available in the market is relatively small compared to the petroleum and diesel-powered vehicles, 2021 may witness a steady increase in the use of electronic vehicles first in the developed world and then potentially spread to the developing nations as well. Already, in choosing the specific EV brand to go for, you will be spoiled for choice as there is a wealth of options available for you to choose from. This article will examine some of the major options you can select from on your next trip to the dealership scouting for an EV.

Top 5 Electric Cars to buy in 2021

Tesla Model 3

In a discussion on electronic vehicles, one name that is likely to come to the fore is Tesla. According to Tesla the Model 3 is built for safety as it comes with a metal structure forged from a combination of aluminum and steel. It is also a speed buster as the vehicle can accelerate to a top speed of 162 mph. It is an all-wheel-drive and it comes with an all-glass roof which gives it an elegant look. It has a sitting capacity for 5 adults hence it is suitable for use as a family car. If you are looking at getting an electric vehicle this year then you may want to check out this product from Tesla. Tesla makes model key fobs that can only be repaired by a skillful locksmith in case of failure.

Renault Zoe

This EV is a combination of fair pricing and space management as it is fairly smaller than some of the EV’s in the market but what it lacks in space, it compensates for in terms of performance. It comes with a battery capacity of 52kWh and can go a length of 239 miles when fully charged. This vehicle comes with a reported 50kW rapid-charging technology that allows it to charge up to 80 percent in as little as an hour and 10 minutes. The implication of this in EV terms is that this vehicle is very efficient and one that gives value for money.

Volkswagen ID.3

Volkswagen is not a novice in the automobile industry as they have been around for a while. The Volkswagen ID.3 is A nice option for EV lovers to choose from. Its fast-charging batteries can last up to 336 miles and this ensures that you can travel long distances without needing to charge. The vehicle comes with three batteries and this gives the car owner more flexibility. It has a navigation infotainment system over a 10-inch display. The cheapest Volkswagen ID.3 can be purchased

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Jaguar I-Pace

This is another beautifully and elegantly assembled EV that will likely make you fall in love with electric vehicles. The vehicle is fitted with all-wheel drive traction with a 400PS powertrain that can reach 100km/h. The 90kWh battery is made of high-density lithium-ion pouch cells and the vehicle has a thermal management facility that helps prolong the battery usage. The car can be charged at home or at a public charging point.

Peugeot e-2008

is a fully electric vehicle powered by a 100kW engine. According to the manufacturer, the engine can provide instant acceleration due to the 260Nm engine torque. The EV has a high capacity battery with a voltage of 50kWh which can go up to 206 miles. Also, according to the carmaker, the vehicle comes with an 8-year warranty and this can be a deal sweetener for prospective users who aren’t convinced about the effectiveness of electric vehicles.

The quality of product factors as a determinant of the acceptability it receives from the general population. Coming at a time when the world is battling with the harsh effects of climate change, it’s only a matter of time before electronic vehicles begin to receive the widespread acceptance and attention it deserves. The availability of fast and rapid chargers at private and public spaces ensures the ease of using the Battery Electric Vehicle and this in itself could facilitate lower running costs compared with fossil fuel-powered vehicles. All of this could make electronic vehicles not just the environmentally safer car choice but also the financially smarter choice to make.

—

This content is brought to you by Kyryk Oleksandr.

Photo provided by the author.