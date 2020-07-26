Traumatic Brain Injuries After A Car Accident

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal advice.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has declared traumatic brain injuries (TBI) to be a major public health problem. These types of injuries result in deaths or serious harm to thousands of Americans every year. Sadly, it is becoming an increasingly common injury. Between the years 2006 and 2014, the number of TBI injuries that led to emergency room visits and deaths increased by 51%.

There are three main causes of TBIs: car accidents, falls, and firearms. However, more than half of all these are caused by car accidents. The CDC estimates that more than 100 people die a day from a TBI. This means that over 50 Americans pass away a day as the result of a TBI from a car accident.

Traumatic Brain Injuries

A TBI is a severe injury to the head. It can be caused by a bump, shock, or sudden trauma to the brain. It can also be caused by a penetrating injury where the head of the victim goes through a window or if something physically pierces the head. Not all head injuries are TBIs. It is possible to have a head injury from an accident that is too minor to be called a TBI. If you are diagnosed with a TBI, it can range from mild to severe.

A mild TBI is something that can usually be recovered from swiftly. There may be a brief change in consciousness or mental status, but the symptoms often go away quickly. Symptoms can include headaches, fatigue, memory loss, poor attention span, dizziness, irritability, depression, and even seizures. Mild TBIs may be missed at the time of the accident because they are not always obvious. It is important to have a follow-up with a doctor if your symptoms begin to show after the accident or they get worse.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A severe TBI is a serious condition that can leave the injured person needing long-term or lifetime care. Usually, the person will have severe neurological damage either for a long time or permanently. These types of injuries might be apparent at the scene of the accident but the long-term effects may not be known for days, weeks, or even months. The person may have prolonged cognitive deficits and difficulties with things like slurring, confusion, attention, language processing, reading and writing, sensory issues, or paralysis.

Car Accidents and Traumatic Brain Injuries

There are many ways a TBI can occur as a result of a car accident. The injury may be obvious at the scene of the accident if an object physically penetrates the head or if the injured person is ejected from the car. The injury can also be non-obvious and first responders may do several tests to see the severity of the injury. These tests will commonly be repeated at the hospital or at any follow-up doctor’s appointments.

Blunt trauma to the head is one of the most common causes of TBI during a car accident. According to Ryan Zavodnick, a personal injury lawyer at Zavodnick, Zavodnick & Lasky, “This happens when the injured person’s head strikes a stationary object like the side of the car of a windshield.” He continues, “These can cause some of the most severe TBIs because the opposite side of the brain that is not hit in the accident has to take the impact and the pressure from the other side of the brain at a fast speed.”

Risk Factors and Prevention

TBI related deaths from car accidents happen more frequently in people ages 15 to 34 and those over the age of 75. For hospitalizations, TBIs from car accidents are most commonly seen in those aged 15 to 44. This means that young adults and those over 75 are more likely to have a severe TBI that could be life-threatening as the result of a car accident.

TBI prevention goes hand-in-hand with safe driving. For younger children, always make sure that they are in a correctly installed and well-fitted car seat. Obey all traffic laws and always wear your seatbelt. For teen drivers, who are more at risk of TBI deaths or injuries from driving, make sure they are well prepared and know the rules of the road. Try to minimize distracted driving by not using your phone or having too many passengers in the car.

Another way to stay safe is to do your research before buying your car. Make sure to look at the car’s safety ratings and crashworthiness. This is the vehicle’s ability to keep occupants safe and to prevent injuries if there is a crash. Car features that help keep occupants safe include airbags, seatbelts, side-impact protection, and crumple zones.

—

This content is brought to you by Mariano Rodriguez.

Photo: Shutterstock