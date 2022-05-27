Types of Health Care Plans

—

Health care plans seem like a simple enough concept. You pay a certain amount of money, and you get covered for health care expenses up to that amount. However, as with many things in life, it’s not always that simple. Many factors go into the decision of what plan is best for you. Health care plans can vary by state, company, and even person, depending on their needs. For example, if someone is single and healthy and rarely goes to the doctor, they may only need a basic plan covering emergencies and primary care visits. In contrast, someone older or has a pre-existing condition may need something more comprehensive.

It might also vary based on how big your family is, your job, and how much you make. The most important factor is what kind of coverage you want.

Here we have covered various types of USA health care plans worth considering;

Health Maintenance Organization (HMO)

A health maintenance organization (HMO) is a managed care plan that provides routine medical care and preventive services coverage. HMOs, require you to choose a primary care physician (PCP) to manage your care. The same PCP receives referrals from specialists, coordinates all your appointments, and ensures that you receive the appropriate treatment.

HMOs do not normally cover out-of-network care, but some plans may offer additional coverage for non-emergency use of an emergency room or other provider outside the plan’s network.

Preferred Provider Organization (PPO)

A managed care plan requires you to pay less for healthcare services if you use a network provider. PPOs typically have a network of doctors and providers who agree to give discounted rates, and you’ll likely need to choose one primary doctor or hospital within the network.

For example, if your employer offers a PPO, you can go to any doctor or hospital part of the plan’s network. The best part is that you will pay less than if they were out-of-network

Point-of-Service Plan (POS)

In a POS plan, you’ll pay lower out-of-pocket costs if you use physicians, health centers, plus other health care providers belonging to your plan’s network. But if you use providers outside of the network, you’ll pay more for your care in most cases.

High-Deductible Health Plan aka HDHP

(HDHP) or a high-deductible health plan features a higher deductible, unlike other plans. However, it also has lower monthly premiums and out-of-pocket charges. This means the member will pay more out of pocket until the deductible is met.

HDHPs are best for healthy people who want to pay less each month and have some money set aside if they need it later. They’re also a good option if you’re using an HSA (health savings account).

However, this type of plan can be risky if you have a medical emergency because your insurance doesn’t cover most services until your deductible has been paid.

Why Invest in a Health Care Plan?

Access to medical services and facilities

Investing in a health care plan makes you eligible to take advantage of medical services and facilities. Whether it’s an urgent care facility or a health club, having a plan can make all the difference during an unforeseen medical crisis. An unexpected illness or injury could be devastating for your finances if you’re not prepared for it.

Reimbursement for preventative care

Preventative care lowers the cost of regular medical treatment by preventing serious problems from happening in the first place. Preventive care might include routine doctor visits, immunizations, and other screenings, making it easier to spot any potential issues before they become a major concern. For example, many insurers offer a copay when you visit the doctor or fill a prescription. If you get sick or injured, this copay is usually less than what you would otherwise have paid out of pocket.

Covers uninsured services

Suppose you’re injured in an auto accident and need to see a specialist for your broken leg or dislocated shoulder. In that case, your health care plan might cover the cost of visiting that specialist without you having to pay anything out of pocket. The same goes for services not covered by your basic insurance, such as dental issues.

Coverage for certain diseases and conditions

Many health care plans cover a long list of diseases and conditions, making them extremely valuable for the average person who isn’t sure what type of medical coverage they need. For example, if you want to travel to another country but have concerns about getting injured or contracting an illness while there, your health care plan may help you avoid paying extra expenses related to treatment at a foreign hospital.

Low-cost options

Health care plans don’t have to be expensive. In fact, depending on your budget and needs, there are many options available that won’t break the bank but will still offer good coverage. If you’re young and healthy, you may want to consider a plan with low premiums and high deductibles that give you more freedom during your first few years as an adult.

Discounts on certain medications and treatments

A health care plan can help you save on certain aspects of your medical expenses. For example, it might offer a discount on brand-name medications, which means you can get the same medication at a significantly lower price. Depending on how often you need to refill prescriptions, this could save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars for a year. A health coverage plan might also offer discounts on specific treatments and procedures. Some plans will cover in-office dental work without charging you any out-of-pocket costs.

Other plans might provide discounts on cosmetic surgery that would otherwise be unaffordable to most consumers. Some plans even provide free procedures and medicines based on pre-determined conditions. Besides, some health care plans pay for blood pressure medication if your blood pressure is too high.

Prescription drug coverage

When it comes to prescription drug coverage, there are two types of plans. One covers generic drugs and the other covers brand-name drugs. The first type will be significantly cheaper. You can even find plans with no premium, but they tend to have higher deductibles and copays. The second type will come with more benefits at lower premiums, but they may also have high deductibles or copays. It’ll depend on what options are available within your area.

Health care plans are generally beneficial to the consumer, as they offer a host of helpful services and coverage for those who are potentially at risk for high medical costs. Depending on the nature of your employment, there is a good chance you have access to a health care plan, so it’s worth investigating if one would be a good fit for you and your family.

