Understanding Comparative Fault in Georgia

Comparative fault, also known as comparative negligence, is a legal principle that assigns a percentage of fault to each party involved in an accident that resulted in injury or damage.

In Georgia, comparative fault is used to determine the amount of damages that can be awarded to a plaintiff in a personal injury case. Individuals need to understand how comparative fault works in Georgia, as it can significantly impact a case’s outcome.

How Comparative Fault Works in Georgia

Georgia follows the legal principle of “modified comparative fault.” Under this principle, an individual can only recover damages if they are found to be less than 50% at fault for the accident. If an individual is found to be 50% or more at fault, they are barred from recovering any damages.

A judge or jury determines fault based on the evidence presented in the case. Factors that may be considered include the actions of the parties involved, any relevant laws or regulations, and any eyewitness testimony.

If the plaintiff is found to be less than 50% at fault, their damages will be reduced by their percentage of fault. For example, if a plaintiff is awarded $100,000 in damages but is found to be 25% at fault, their damages will be reduced to $75,000.

Types of Comparative Fault

Under pure comparative fault, an individual can recover damages regardless of the percentage of fault. However, under modified comparative fault, an individual can only recover damages if they are found to be less than 50% at fault. This is the legal principle followed in Georgia .

Examples of Comparative Fault in Georgia

In a car accident case, comparative fault may be determined by examining factors such as the speed of each driver, whether traffic laws were followed, and whether either driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

In a slip and fall case, comparative fault may be determined by examining factors such as the property’s condition, whether the property owner was aware of the hazard, and whether the individual who fell acted carelessly.

In a medical malpractice case, comparative fault may be determined by examining factors such as the actions of the medical professional, the patient’s medical history, and whether the patient failed to follow post-treatment instructions.

How to Build a Strong Defense

Contributory negligence is a defense that can be used to argue that the plaintiff’s actions contributed to their injuries. Assumption of risk is a defense that can be used to argue that the plaintiff knew and voluntarily accepted the risks.

The defendant may use these defenses to argue that the plaintiff’s actions or choices contributed to the incident. Therefore, the plaintiff should be assigned a percentage of fault.

For example, in a motorcycle accident case, the defense may argue that the plaintiff was not wearing a helmet, contributing to their injuries’ severity. If the defense can prove that the plaintiff was contributorily negligent, it can significantly reduce the damages that the plaintiff can recover. If you decide to take legal action, find the right motorcycle accident lawyer for you .

Get Legal Representation

Comparative fault is a legal principle used in Georgia to determine the amount of damages that can be awarded to a plaintiff in a personal injury case. Under modified comparative fault, an individual can only recover damages if they are found to be less than 50% at fault.

Contributory negligence and assumption of risk are defenses that the defendant can use to argue that the plaintiff’s actions or choices contributed to the accident or incident.

In comparative fault cases, individuals need to seek legal representation, as a skilled attorney can help them navigate the legal system and present evidence that can help to reduce their percentage of fault. Additionally, an attorney can help negotiate a settlement or argue the case in court, increasing the chances of a favorable outcome.

