Want to Become a Better Artist? Use These Quick Tips to Improve Your Drawing Skills

—

For many years now, there’s been a conflict of views among humans – art enthusiasts, especially – about whether the ability to draw is actually a skill or a talent. While some folks belong to the school of thought that the act of drawing is actually an in-born talent, several others beg to differ. And quite rightly so, the perspective that drawing is actually a skill is a valid one, since no one is magically born with the ability to draw. Having the ability to express yourself with a creative work of art like drawing is so much about the skills you have rather than the supposed talent you were born with. Take it or leave it; a huge part of drawing is actually a learned skill, which can be acquired and practiced. After all, there is a countless number of people in history, with little to no apparent drawing talent, who worked their way up to become established artists.

So, whether you think you’re a talented artist or not, becoming a better artist in the field of drawing is basically dependent on how far you’re willing to go to hone the needed skills and improve on the ones you have. To this end, here are a few tips to get you started on that front.

Give it a go and repeat

Trust me; you’re never going to become the pro you someday wish to become if you’re too scared to fail. Improving your drawing skills requires practice, and that means trying and failing. After all, practice they say makes perfect. Lay aside the fears of whether or not you’ll be able to get it right because you won’t get better if you keep doubting yourself. Furthermore, since confidence comes with multiple trials, you should constantly expose yourself to the challenge of trying out new ideas and concepts. Even if you fail and your result looks so horrible, don’t back down; instead, go again. The more you draw, the more confident you’ll become.

Learn from the masters

Take it or leave it; some people are simply more skillful than others. And if you’re looking to improve on your drawing skills, then you’d do well to either approach or look up the works of these kinds of people. Whether simple line drawings or meticulously detailed renderings, you can learn a lot by simply looking at the works of others. You learn about new concepts that were probably unknown to you, new tools to make your own jobs better, and most importantly, you get to pick up different drawing techniques too, since you’ll be following up on the works of different artists.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Draw from drawings

This might sound so much like a cliché, but trying to replicate an existing drawing can be a great way to improve your drawing skills too. By merely looking and copying a Da Vinci or Michaelangelo sketch, you can really raise your own drawing skills too. The idea here is to try and replicate what the original owner of the work did.

Draw from photographs

While some artists prefer to draw directly an actual object, others prefer to work with photographs. This is because, for most people, it is easier to reproduce an image that is already two-dimensional than working with a real object. Depending on the type of artist you’re, if you prefer to draw from photographs, always ensure that you avoid tracing, as this doesn’t just sap your confidence, but it also kills your ability to become creative. While you can always look at the edges, shapes, and angles of the image on a photograph, be sure not to trace.

Draw from life

Another great step in the right direction is trying to creatively express everything you see in life with drawings. If you’re just starting out, you can go from simple life realities to the more complex ones. Go ahead and try your hand at drawing people, pets, furniture, spaces, items, and lots more.

Take a class

Finally, as we mentioned earlier, becoming a pro in drawing is so much about the skills you’re able to hone than the supposed talents you were born with. But these skills won’t fall on you from the sky, which means that you need to get proactive and enroll for a drawing class or tutorial. In this class, not only will you get a teacher to correct your weaknesses and challenge you, but you’ll also get a chance to watch others draw.

—

This content is sponsored by Uday Tank.

Photo: Shutterstock