Ways to Choosing A Long Distance Movers Company

There are many moving companies in the market and each one handles different prices and provides different services. Some take into account accessibility to housing to set budgets and others do not.

Certain companies only carry out transfers within a city or province but do not reach other autonomous communities. Some, for example, have furniture storage and even offer it free of charge for short periods as a promotion, while others only take care of the transfer. Always try to give a chance to a trusted one mover company such as “ H2H Movers “.

The diversity of proposals is such that the price of the same move can vary between 600 and 2,000 dollars, depending on the place you go to. So what can you do? How do you know which is the right company?

Costs:

The first thing to know is that, despite the differences, moving companies follow similar criteria when issuing a quote.

In general, they take into account:

The size of the house (the more meters, the more furniture).

The volume of the belongings (measured in cubic meters).

The distance they have to travel to the new address.

The number of objects determines the amount of packaging and the kind of vehicle that will be used to take them from one place to another. The type of objects (more delicate, heavier, etc.) also influences the use of some packaging materials or others, as well as the number of people needed to handle them.

In some cases, if the house is in a building without an elevator, or if a crane must be used, an additional price is charged. For this reason, it is common for companies to send a commercial to the house so that they can see for themselves what the scenario is, what things have to be moved and can give an accurate budget.

More packaging material, more working hours, more staff and more fuel means more money. In other words, as a rule, the price will increase as the volume of objects increases, the difficulty of accessing the home and the distance that must be covered.

Services:

All long distance movers companies fulfill their basic task: Move things from place. But not all provide the same services. Some stay just that, while others go further. Among the latter, those that have a furniture storage service, those that make interprovincial trips and those that have Art departments (qualified personnel to move paintings, sculptures and other similar, delicate and valuable pieces) stand out.

It is important to remember that the optional ones are charged separately and that some more modest companies do not transport valuables due to the risk involved. Hence, it is crucial to find out what each offers and what does not.

Guarantee:

In a move, all objects are valuable. Some, for what they cost, and others, for what they mean. Hence, when entrusting them to a company, special attention must be paid to the guarantees it offers.

As a basic matter, the company must:

Be registered in the municipal register.

Have civil liability insurance.

Have their employees insured and comply with current regulations.

But, in addition to this, it is highly recommended that you have property insurance that covers damage, loss and damage to the cargo during the entire moving process.

In general, it is the companies themselves that offer it, although it should be remembered that these are basic policies; that is, they do not contemplate pieces that have a high economic or artistic value. If among the things to be transported, there are objects of this type, it will be necessary to notify the company to include a special clause in the insurance contract.

The ideal long distance movers company is the one that best combines costs, services and guarantees. And, also, the one that best suits the needs of the client. For this reason, when comparing budgets and choosing, it will be necessary to first think about what services are needed.

And, from there, see which companies satisfy them, which ones offer greater guarantees and which ones charge a price according to their work. By way of advice: The most expensive is not always the best (because sometimes the budget includes services that will not be used by default) and, on the other hand, do not trust the too cheap ones. Cheap is often expensive.

