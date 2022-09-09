—

Imelda Marcos is not the only person obsessed with shoes; many of us have countless pairs of shoes in our closets too! Since their invention, shoes have been a staple part of our survival and fashion culture. Aside from being undeniably functional, shoes can make us look good and feel great. If you would like to learn about shoes , read on to find out the numerous benefits that stem from our love of footwear.

The historical significance of shoes

Throughout history, different cultures have created different types of shoes for practical purposes such as protection from disease and injury. For example, ancient Egyptians wore shoes to protect their feet from the hot sand. In ancient Greece and Rome, people wore sandals to protect them from the cold marble floors of the temples in which they worshipped. European men wore high boots in the 1500s to protect their feet from muck and dirt while riding horses. During the industrial revolution, the working class wore flat leather shoes with rubber soles so that they could work in the factories all day.

Shoes have also been used throughout history as a way to demonstrate social status or wealth. In ancient China, high-ranking leaders and royalty wore elaborately embroidered silk slippers to show that they were of the highest status. In the 16th century, rich Europeans wore elaborate leather boots as a sign of status and authority. Conversely, members of the middle class wore clogs during the French Revolution to rebel against the aristocracy’s strict dress codes and rigid social hierarchy. Today, wealthy people often wear designer shoes to demonstrate their financial status.

What are the benefits of shoes?

Shoes protect our feet from injury and infections

The oldest shoe ever found dates back to the Middle Paleolithic, or the Middle Stone Age, a staggering 30,000 to 300,000 years ago. Back in those days, people made their shoes out of animal skin and wood to support their nomadic hunting and gathering lifestyle. Simply by fashioning a pair of shoes, our forefathers had a higher chance of survival and longer lives. Today, footwear continues to help us avoid wear and tear and coming into contact with harmful or contaminated items.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Shoes give us a better grip

The thread on your shoes provides you with a greater grip on the ground. For instance, wearing the appropriate shoes when you go hiking can reduce the risk of falling. Similarly, having work boots with anti-slip and waterproof soles allow employees in hazardous environments to stay safe and walk securely. Spiked shoes are another type of specialized footwear that helps us to function normally in slippery conditions. They are widely utilized for sports such as golf and football as well as in colder regions where people have to walk on ice.

Shoes offer cushioning comfort, and support

According to researchers, your feet experience four to seven times your body weight in force when they strike the ground. Depending on your weight and the activity, this force can reach up to ten times your body weight. Your joints and feet are being put under a ton of strain daily. Therefore, jogging or climbing stairs barefoot is generally not a wise idea. A good pair of shoes can provide support and padding to cushion the force of your movement and prevent injuries.

Shoes can assist with posture and prevent pain

Natural differences in our bone and muscle structure can contribute to postures that are less than ideal. A good pair of shoes can improve your posture and correct it over time. Wearing the proper footwear, such as a pair of athletic orthotics, can help to distribute the weight of your body evenly while keeping your feet, ankles, legs, hips, and back in alignment. In turn, better posture provides structural support for your body and prevents pain brought about by biased gaits or extended standing and walking.

Shoes may help remedy foot conditions

If you have a foot condition, wearing the right shoes can help you to heal. Issues such as heel pain and plantar fascia can be treated by wearing properly fitted shoes. For mild cases, your doctor may recommend that you purchase orthotic inserts to fit into your shoes for additional support. However, most foot conditions will require orthopedic shoes that are designed to meet your specific condition. Orthopedic shoes gradually correct the way that you use your feet, reducing discomfort and the severity of persistent foot conditions. In some cases, they may even help you avoid surgery.

Shoes show off your fashion and style

Shoes are essential style and fashion items across cultures. In modern society, having a presentable pair of shoes is a must. Most of us have several different pairs of shoes to choose from depending on the occasion and the setting. From work shoes to sports shoes and formal footwear, the perfect pair of shoes can exhibit your personality and increase your confidence and self-esteem. There are thousands of shoe brands from Adidas to Jimmy Choo and the global footwear market is estimated to be worth more than $365 billion .

As you can see, shoes are not just aesthetic embellishments. They play an extremely important role in ensuring our health and safety. Whether you choose Crocs or 9-inch stilettos, be sure that your footwear looks great without hurting your feet and posture.

—

This content is brought to you by Jessica Lombardy.

iStockPhoto