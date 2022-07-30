What Are Unique Gift Pens?

—

What to give the person who has everything? Or how can you please a colleague or boss, a person with whom you have known not so long ago? The question is not an easy one, which can lead to a dead end. But sometimes the answer lies on the surface and it lies in a gift pen. It is the pen that will become a universal present for all occasions. Whether such a purchase will be a pleasant surprise for the boss, business partner or co-worker is up to you. But at the same time, it is worth considering that any fountain pen must be chosen wisely. You can learn more about how to choose the right office and what to look for.

The Ancora brand is famous for offering unique gift pens. Products of this brand will be an excellent acquisition for all occasions. Explore the range offered by the brand to choose the one that best suits the style of the future owner.

Types of pen

Today there is a wide range of gift pens. The peculiarity is that they come in different types. Here are the types of handles:

Pen – these models have a metal tip through which the ink passes to the paper. Elite pens for writing are decorated with gold inserts, and precious stones, and a logo is applied to the pen. When choosing an expensive fountain pen, you have the opportunity to choose the thickness of the nib, the weight of the pen itself, the pen material, and other parameters. Usually, such pens are presented as a gift to a leader or a connoisseur of old technologies. But you should understand that fountain pens require special care and maintenance, and such a pen must also be stored properly.

Ballpoint pen – in this model, branded pen paste is fed from a special reservoir (rod) to the ball, which, when rotated, passes the paste onto paper. Elite ballpoint pen does not stain hands and paper, does not require much effort when writing, the ink lays down evenly, without gaps.

A rollerball pen is an improved version of a ballpoint pen. In this case, instead of a paste, a special water-based gel or ink is used. So the rollerball pen combines all the best of fountain and ballpoint pens. It is the most convenient and does not require any maintenance.

Gift Sets – This category deserves special attention as you can buy ballpoint and fountain pen sets as a gift, writing set with multiple replacement nibs, a pen and rollerball pencil, and other options.

The choice directly depends only on your budget and to who you present such a gift.

Handcrafted pens are the best gift

If you are looking for an original gift, then a pen with engraving is exactly what you need. Such a gift will be remembered for a long time and will only leave a good impression on the future owner. The Ancora brand offers handmade pens that can be personalized. For example, a product can be engraved with wishes. Visit https://ancora1919.com/collections/unique-material-pens to find the most interesting gift.

