What Do Domestic Cleaners Do?

If you’re considering hiring a domestic cleaner, you may be wondering what they do on a daily basis. What cleaning tasks do they do, and how does the situation work? Hiring a cleaner can provide you with a lot of freedom. They can clean your home quickly and free up some valuable time for you to enjoy however you wish. But what exactly does a domestic cleaner do? Let’s find out, shall we?

What cleaning tasks do domestic cleaners do?

Domestic cleaners can do pretty much all daily cleaning tasks that you may need around the home. The aim of most domestic cleaning companies is to provide services that help you manage the cleanliness of your home. So, most cleaners are trained in all daily cleaning duties that many of us struggle to keep up with. So the duties of a domestic cleaner can include:

Hoovering

Dusting

Sanitizing work surfaces and tables

Mopping

Washing dishes

Cleaning and ironing clothes

Making beds and changing bed sheets

Cleaning the inside of windows

Cleaning the bathroom

and more.

Basically, a domestic cleaner can do all of the cleaning tasks that you don’t have time to do. You can hire a cleaner to come round whenever you need them. Most people choose to have a cleaner come to their home every week or fortnightly. Others hire a cleaner when they haven’t got the time to do the cleaning themselves.

What to expect when your cleaner arrives

Most cleaning companies have some form of a checklist for you to complete for your cleaner. This is your chance to let your cleaner know what areas of the home you’d like them to focus on. You can customize this checklist each time the cleaner visits. So, let’s say one week you haven’t had time to hoover, dust and make the beds. You can check these boxes off, and the cleaner will do those tasks. If the next week you have had time to hoover, you can ask the cleaner to mop the floors and focus their efforts on the kitchen or bathroom, for example.

What can a cleaner do in their allotted time?

Let’s say you have chosen a two-hour slot for your weekly cleaning session. In two hours, most professional cleaners can hoover most of a house, mop your kitchen floor, wipe your kitchen counters down, clean the toilet, wipe sinks and taps down, and maybe even have some time to do some washing up.

If you have some cleaning tasks that you’d really like the cleaner to get done, you can ask them to do these tasks first. Remember, cleaners do have different customers that they must get to throughout the day. So, while they will clean efficiently and work hard for you during your allotted time slot, they usually can’t stay past the time slot. Keep that in mind when planning the cleaning work for them. If they do have extra time left over, most professional cleaners will begin working on other cleaning tasks they may have noticed during their time at your home.

Will a domestic cleaner bring their own equipment?

Whether a domestic cleaner will bring their own cleaning equipment greatly depends on the cleaning tasks they are doing and where you live. If you live in a city, most cleaners travel by public transport, so they can’t often bring cleaning equipment with them. However, if you live in a town or village, cleaners tend to drive and therefore can bring cleaning equipment with them. If your cleaner cannot bring their own cleaning equipment with them, it’s worth investing in good quality cleaning equipment. The cleaner can only do so much, the cleaning tools are quite important.

What to do if you’re at home during the cleaning appointment

If you’re at home while your cleaner is there, it is best just to leave them to it. It can feel a bit awkward while your cleaner is there, but don’t worry. They are there to clean and work hard for you, so just get on with work or whatever you were doing before they arrived. Feel free to have a chat with the cleaner, of course, but they will likely be more than used to getting on with their work while you’re at home.

We hope this look at what a domestic cleaner does has been helpful. Domestic cleaners are here to help you with the cleaning tasks you need doing. So, when booking a cleaning session, have a think about what tasks you need the cleaner to do and make sure you let them know. They can then come in and quickly get to work cleaning your home.

