What Happens if I Crash a Rental Car in Miami, FL?

Getting into a car accident in Miami, Florida, is stressful enough on its own. But if you’re renting a car rather than driving your own, you should learn more about Florida car accident laws just in case you get into a car accident. Fortunately, there are still options available to you for getting compensation.

Ultimately, the truth is that car accidents involving rental cars aren’t significantly different from crashes involving your personal vehicle – at least in most cases. Continue reading for an overview of what you should do after this type of car crash and how you can get compensated for any resulting injuries and damages.

What to Do After a Rental Car Accident in Miami, Florida

There are certain steps you should take after any car accident, and rental car crashes are no exception. In fact, the immediate aftermath of a car wreck can dramatically impact the success of any subsequent legal claims you may make.

Here are some quick tips on what to do and not do:

Move your car to a safe location out of the way of traffic, if possible. You should also remain at the scene because fleeing could result in hit-and-run

Call 911 to report the accident to law enforcement. Florida law requires this step if the accident is serious enough, but it’s almost always a good idea regardless. A police report will create helpful documentation for your claim.

Exchange insurance and contact information with the other driver(s).

Do not apologize for the accident, and do not accept blame. These kinds of statements could lead to liability and reduce the compensation you are able to recover.

Receive medical attention. Your well-being is what’s most important, and healthcare records will provide evidence in support of your claim.

Collect any available evidence if it is safe to do so. This might mean taking photos and videos, getting contact details from any eyewitnesses, or taking note of any nearby cameras that might have caught the crash.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You will also need to notify your insurance company of the accident. However, it is best to speak with a qualified car accident lawyer prior to doing so, especially if the crash is serious. In Florida or any other state, insurance companies are not looking out for your best interests.

Insurance Considerations for Miami Rental Car Crashes

Florida is considered a “no-fault” state for car insurance. Drivers in the state are required to purchase Personal Injury Protection (PIP) insurance coverage. PIP insurance provides limited benefits after an accident, but you can receive them regardless of who caused the collision.

You should be able to utilize your PIP coverage after an accident involving a rental car, as well as any other types of insurance you have purchased.

In addition, if you chose to purchase the optional coverage that most rental car companies offer, you can take advantage of that insurance as well. Each of these options should generally be available even if the accident is your fault.

If you did not purchase this type of extended coverage, your rental car agreement may detail what types of damage and injuries are covered by default, as well as what you may be liable for.

Whether or not you caused the accident, getting in touch with an experienced attorney is the best way to protect your rights and determine your best course of action. The more severe the crash, the more important this step becomes.

Filing a Personal Injury Claim After an Accident Involving a Rental Car in Miami, Florida

Because of Florida’s “no-fault” rules, drivers are normally barred from filing claims against those responsible for their accidents and injuries. However, there are exceptions for crashes that cause damages exceeding the victim’s insurance policy limits, as well as for those that cause “serious injuries” as defined by state law.

If you weren’t responsible for your accident, you can pursue a personal injury claim against the at-fault driver – even if you were driving a rental car at the time. In these instances, it is critical to speak with a lawyer as soon as possible to review your case and your best course of action.

Florida law doesn’t require motorists to purchase liability coverage, which means your options for compensation could be more limited. However, with help from an attorney, you can be confident that every possible avenue will be explored thoroughly.

Contact a Miami Car Accident Lawyer To Review Your Options

There may be more than one option available to you for getting compensation after crashing a rental car in Miami, FL. These accidents are largely the same as any other type of crash in the state, with an added wrinkle of rental-car-specific insurance coverage.

It’s almost always worth your time to contact a car accident lawyer after a crash in the area – and this becomes all the more critical if the crash is serious. In Miami, most car accident attorneys offer free initial consultations, you can get some initial legal advice at no cost to you.

Further, most lawyers in this area of the law work on a contingency fee basis. That means that they only receive payment for their legal services if they obtain compensation for you.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Brought to you by Kristina Rodopska

photo: iStock