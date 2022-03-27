What Should You Do if You’re Involved in a Motorcycle Accident?

—

Motorcyclists are both more likely to get into accidents than passenger car drivers and to sustain serious injuries, which makes sense given that motorcycles are less visible than larger vehicles and don’t have any of the protective features of modern cars. Unfortunately, even the most cautious rider can’t rule out the possibility of getting into an accident. This article focuses on what to do after an accident occurs, although obviously, the steps will be different depending on the severity of a rider’s injuries.

Step One: Stay Calm and Stay Safe

After being hit on your motorcycle, the most important thing to remember is to stay calm. Take a moment to breathe after the crash before trying to get up and analyze the situation. Are there any injuries that require immobilization? Limbs stuck under the bike? If not, try to get up and move away from traffic to ensure personal safety.

Step Two: Call for Help

If no one has called 911 to request paramedics and law enforcement personnel, take the time to do it now. It’s not just about getting any injured parties immediate medical care. Insurance companies also require copies of police reports following even relatively minor crashes when people submit claims.

Step Three: Collect Information

While waiting for the authorities to show up, riders who aren’t severely injured can occupy themselves by collecting information as evidence for later use. Try to:

Get the names and insurance information of anyone else involved.

Collect contact information for witnesses who are still at the scene.

Take photos of the accident scene, including not just the vehicles involved but also any debris, the general setting, and injuries incurred.

Step Four: Seek Medical Care

When the EMTs or paramedics arrive, they’ll evaluate all involved parties to see if anyone’s injuries are severe enough to require a trip to the emergency room. Even if they determine that a rider’s injuries don’t need immediate care, it’s still important to get seen as soon as possible.

EMTs look for things like head injuries, broken bones, and severe burns, but they won’t necessarily catch certain types of injuries like internal bleeding, whiplash, concussions, spinal cord or brain injuries, and organ damage. These serious medical conditions don’t always show themselves right away, and riders who are in shock following accidents may also be less likely to notice pain and other worrisome symptoms. It’s also important to keep follow-up appointments, alert doctors to new symptoms, and keep records of all medical care received.

Step Five: Call a Lawyer

Just like it’s important to seek medical care as quickly as possible following a motorcycle accident, it’s also essential to speak with a lawyer in the immediate aftermath. Don’t admit fault, sign anything from another person’s insurance company, or accept a settlement without talking to a lawyer first. Car insurance companies are notorious for trying to offer unreasonably low settlements and contest valid claims.

Get Help Now

Anyone who has already been in a motorcycle accident or who has a loved one that suffered wrongful death as a result of a driver or another rider’s negligence should seek legal representation. Call a motorcycle crash lawyer to discuss options and evaluate the strength of the case. It may be possible to seek compensation to be used for paying medical bills, making up for lost wages, and compensating for other damages.

