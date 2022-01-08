What to Do After a Motorcycle Accident

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal advice.

A motorcycle accident can be devastating. You might be left injured and reeling with psychological trauma from the experience. It’s essential to take certain steps after the incident. Start by ensuring your own safety and seeking medical care for any injuries. Report the accident to the police and your insurance company. Contact a motorcycle crash lawyer for valuable guidance on dealing with the legal proceedings.

Get to Safety

The most important thing you should do immediately after a motorcycle accident is to get to safety. If you can get up and move, get out of the road and away from traffic. Check yourself for possible injuries as well.

Get Information From the Driver

If your accident was with a car or a larger vehicle, get the driver’s name and contact information. You will also want to obtain basic information about their auto insurance, such as their name.

Take down their license plate number and driver’s license number as well. Keep the conversation to the bare minimum to prevent anything from potentially being used against you if you file a personal injury claim.

Talk to Witnesses

Do the same thing with any witnesses who saw the accident. Get their names and contact information. Ask them to write down what they saw or record them speaking of their account using your smartphone.

Take Pictures

Take several pictures of the accident scene with your phone. These can be important pieces of evidence for your personal injury claim. Snap a few shots of your motorcycle, the other vehicle or vehicles, the road, skid marks, notable traffic signs and signals, and anything else that’s relevant.

Call 911

The police need to be at the scene of any motorcycle accident involving injuries or damages greater than $1,000. Call 911 and request assistance. When the police arrive, speak to them and make sure an accident report is taken.

You can ask the responding officer for their name and badge number and how you can obtain a copy of the accident report for your own records. An Atlanta motorcycle accident lawyer can also follow up with the officer after filing your personal injury claim.

Seek Medical Attention

It’s imperative to seek immediate medical attention after a motorcycle accident. Although you might initially feel fine, adrenaline is probably the reason. This is a short-lived sense of feeling OK after such a harrowing experience.

It can take hours or even days before you begin to feel the extent of your injuries. Getting medical attention is important due to the potential of serious internal injuries.

Avoid Removing Your Gear

It is natural to be overwhelmed after a motorcycle accident and feel a surge of adrenaline. However, you should avoid removing any of your protective gear. Doing so can potentially exacerbate your injuries. Don’t remove your helmet and wait for emergency medical technicians to arrive at the scene of the accident.

Contact Your Insurance Company

It’s crucial to contact your insurance company and tell a representative that you have been in an accident. Don’t admit to fault and leave the details to their bare minimum. If you file a claim with your insurance company to recover compensation, make sure to contact the company sooner rather than later. Waiting can hurt your claim.

Avoid contacting the at-fault party’s insurance company yourself. If you file your claim against the insurer, it’s best to allow your attorney to handle everything for you. Lawyers know all the tactics insurance companies try, which will prevent a potential lowball offer from being handed your way.

Contact an Attorney

Finally, you will want to get in touch with an experienced personal injury attorney who can handle your case. Your attorney will review all of the evidence you have gathered, contact witnesses and the insurance company, and provide you with expert advice on how your case should be handled. Your attorney will fight tirelessly to ensure that you get the compensation you deserve for your injuries, lost wages, repairs to your motorcycle, and other damages.

