Car accidents are an unfortunate part of life. Every day, drivers on the road make mistakes that lead to collisions. Regrettably, many drivers face daily consequences, whether they’re distracted, speeding, tired, or simply neglectful of their environment. The outcomes could include serious injuries and costly fines in any car accident.

If you’re involved in a car crash, it’s important to be prepared. You can make smart decisions that benefit you the most by knowing what to expect. Here’s what you need to know before a car accident in Georgia:

Assignment of fault

Fines

Filing a police report

Leaving property in the car

Fault disclosure

Contacting a lawyer

Assignment of Fault

The fault will be assigned to one driver – or possibly two – depending on the circumstances of the crash. This can change depending on whether there are any injuries or property damage; otherwise, each driver is responsible for paying their fees (Hunt James, Law, Business, and Politics: Liability for Accidents in Georgia, 1846-1880 ). The fault might be assigned to their driver if someone else was injured. If another vehicle was damaged, it could be assigned to their driver.

Fines

Fines can be severe. There are a variety of fines that one driver can face, depending on their car’s value and the extent of damage sustained by their vehicle. These fines can even include a civil penalty. Fines are decided by a judge and can be appealed, but that requires hiring a lawyer.

Judges decide on restitution payments. In addition to any fines, one driver may be ordered to make restitution payments to another driver or their passengers if they’re deemed responsible for the accident. These amounts are based on the value of medical bills incurred by the injured party.

Filing a Police Report

You’ll need to file a police report if certain conditions are met. These conditions include injuries to two or more people, death, property damage that exceeds $500, or if you cannot determine fault yourself. In these cases, both parties will be ordered to file a report with their local police department before the insurance company can offer you compensation.

Leaving Property in the Car

Don’t leave anything in your car. After an accident, it’s important to remove any items from your vehicle. In Georgia, once you’re done making repairs, if you leave any personal property inside of your car – including anything left behind from the crash – then you might be charged with grand larceny and face additional fines and penalties. Grand larceny is a felony charge and can lead to years in prison.

Fault Disclosure

You’re not always required to disclose fault. While civil penalties may be assigned to a driver once it’s decided that they were responsible for the accident, criminal charges aren’t always filed. In some cases, the driver who is found responsible may be considered at fault in the accident even though their insurance will pick up most costs associated with the crash.

Contacting a Lawyer

According to an Augusta car accident lawyer , if you or a loved one has been injured in a Georgia car accident, you need to contact a knowledgeable attorney to discuss your rights and legal options as soon as possible after the crash. An experienced attorney will work with experts and professionals and document evidence like crash scene photographs and medical records. They’ll also handle any insurance claims for you so that you don’t have to deal with any confusing paperwork or directly interact with the insurance company.

Law firms specialized in car accidents will also manage all phone calls and correspondences that you would otherwise need to complete. If you choose to pursue a claim on your own, instead, you’ll be responsible for these tasks. Moreover, once you leave matters to your attorney, you won’t have to deal with witnesses and depositions, car accident reconstruction experts, investigations, and so on.

It can be stressful and expensive when involved in a car accident. But, by knowing what to expect after an accident, you can make smart decisions that help you get back on track as quickly as possible.

