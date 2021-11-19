—

When it comes to note-taking experience, there are a lot of takeaways and important things to consider. If you are wondering what is the most effective way to take notes, there are many kind of strategies and systems that work for effective note taking.

But before deciding what method you are going to use to take the note, you will want to prepare before the meeting.

Prepare the topics, the time of the meeting, duration, members of the meeting, and other important components of the meeting. And more importantly, you don’t want to forget adding Notiv app in your Zoom or other online communication tools to help[ you to transcript the meeting.

What’s the most effective way to take notes?

There is no one-size-fits-for-all. The thing that works on someone else does not mean that it will be 100% working for you. The concept is also the other way around. Therefore, before deciding the method that you’d like to implement to take notes in the meeting, you will need to know about your available options first. Here are the top-notch methods to take notes.

Outlining Method

The outlining method’s main objective is to simplify the materials into a dense ones so that everyone who read the reports will know exactly the points of the discussion.

The brief action of this method is to select the most important points which are covered.

The idea of this method is to know the topics first before the meeting so that you’ll know what’s going to expect later. You can see the free guide of Outlining method from the trustworthy source.

The Cornell Method

The Cornell Method is originated from Cornell University. it is one of the most renowned note-taking methods in the world. the other methods might be inspired by the Cornell method due to its similarities.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In this method, you are going to use several key points that are discussed in the meeting.

There are three main components for this method:

Cue

Actual notes

Summary

The cue section is where you will jot down the main points, the possible questions, some other toics, and so on. The cue can be the marks to help you to track down the topics that are discussed.

The Actual notes section is to explain or elaborate the cue points. However, the specifics are not mentioned in long paragraphs or so. Still you will need to summarize them into denser words.

The summary section is the one in which the summarized information is there.

The good thing here is that you don’t need to worry if you are missing some points. You can always track the meetings back with the help of Notiv. Notiv does not only transcribe the meeting, but also summarize important points and let you share the results with your fellow team members.

Mind Mapping Method

Mind mapping is more prevalent for meetings that hold the creative and abstract topics. Graphic design industry, digital marketing, web design, and other creative meetings are the examples where the mind mapping can be great method for note-taking. In fact, many workers in Apple have used this method for years.

Map here is to be used to help the meeting members visually to understand the topics.

Usually, the main topic starts in the center of the map. From then, the sub-topics and other components will branch out from the center of the map. There are a lot of stuffs will be going on in the mind mapping. You can capture all of the cues of the meeting by using the mind mapping. but this method has its own flaws.

If there are multiple speakers in the meeting, it will be hard to categorize the cues and points. Not to mention that you need to work on the limited space of the mind map. To help you out capturing all of the points, you could use Notiv app. Guaranteed, you won’t miss a single thing from the particular meeting.

Flow Notes Method

This method can help you to save more time in reviewing.

The idea of Flow notes is rather to treat you as an attendee of the meeting, rather than the person in charge to transcribe word for word. In this method, you could do anything you like to help you to remember the points of the meeting and review them.

The data can be transformed into some other forms like charts, diagrams, doodles, graphs, or anything you like.

This method help you a lot about the important pieces of information, at least for you. But you may have a tough time to review and share it to your colleagues since not all of them are up to this method. Use the Notiv app to help you to get the accurate summary and important points of the meeting.

Note-taking

As you might have seen up there, these different methods are good depending on some variables. But more importantly, it will work or not depending on yourself. If you can make use of the method, and combine it with the easiness offered by Notiv, the result will be awesome.

Note reflecting

For those who are having problem with Note reflecting, you don’t need to worry since Notiv can make your process much easier. Reflective can give the meeting members the insights of the discussion which could lead to other topics in the next meeting.

Reflective noting, although it is personal, can be shared with the meeting members. It become more important if you are the project owner. You will want to make sure that your team members get on the same page as yours.

But note reflecting won’t work if you are missing the important details.

Here is where the sophisticated technology from Notiv Notetaker fills to enter the gaps. As you turn on Notiv while you are meeting, the AI-driven tool capture every words of the meetings, making sure that you will never miss a single important point.

Having Notiv in your productivity stacks is the right decision since you can easily review and share the results of the meetings with everyone involved in the table. it will boost your collaboration rates and teamwork quality.

Visit Notiv now to unlock the opportunities for you and your project.

—

This content is brought to you by Kyryk Oleksandr.

Shutterstock