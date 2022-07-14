Why Men Should Start Taking Their Skincare Routine More Seriously

—

Whenever you’re shopping for new beauty products or come across ads on the street, you will probably notice that most of the products on the market are directed toward women. There is a heavy focus on skincare products for women, and how they can use them to keep their skin youthful and glowing, but does that mean men shouldn’t be working on their skincare routine? Whilst male skin is slightly different from female skin, it still needs nurturing to keep it smooth, supple and if you’re getting older – firm. Because once you’re in your thirties, you may start noticing the first fine lines to appear.

Skincare For Men: Is It Needed?

Most men start the morning by simply splashing some cold water on their face, maybe putting some moisturizer on and they’re good to go. A very simple skincare routine, which may work for some but you’ll never get the full potential out of your skin by doing this. One of the most important things when it comes to skincare is adapting the products that you use to your skin type. Most men will quickly grab the first moisturizer they find in their local drugstore, but you might be using the completely wrong product. If you have oily skin, for example, you’ll need products that balance the oil production of your skin, not make it worse. If you then use a product formulated for dry skin, this might cause your oily skin to produce even more oil. Not the result you’d like, we imagine.

Anti-Aging Skincare For Men

Once you get older, your skin will have other needs as well. Whilst male skin is different from female skin and ages later in life, it will still happen eventually. For women, it’s recommended to start using anti-aging products from their late twenties, as their collagen production starts to slow down by then. For men, this happens a bit later, so we’d recommend looking into anti-aging skincare in your mid-thirties. And don’t forget – prevention is better than cure. It’s easier to avoid fine lines from appearing than to get rid of them once they’ve already appeared. By adding a Vitamin C serum into your daily routine, you can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles considerably or even prevent them from appearing in the first place.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Skincare Kits For Men

It can be tricky to put together a skincare routine that is fully adapted to your skin’s needs. It takes some time to look into that. Luckily, it’s possible to take a skin quiz online, which makes it a lot easier to decide what products work best for your skin type.

Once you know if you have oily skin, dry skin, or perhaps even sensitive skin, it’s time to start looking for products that match your skin. Pure Obagi offers skincare kits for men that are specifically put together to improve male skin and are available in two different variations: for dry skin and for oily skin. The Obagi Gentle Men’s Kit is perfect for those with normal to dry skin and includes a gentle cleanser, Vitamin C serum, and 2-in-1 moisturizer and SPF. The Obagi Fierce Men’s Kit can be used by men with oily skin, and includes a cleanser with Vitamin C, an anti-aging eye serum, Vitamin C serum, and sunscreen. Don’t underestimate the power of SPF – one of the most important things to keep your skin healthy is applying an SPF daily!

—

This content is brought to you by Ronnie Blake

iStockPhoto