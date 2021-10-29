—

Eyelash serums are solutions that stimulate lash growth by stimulating the growth of the lashes. Serums work to improve the natural hair follicles’ health. They are jam-packed with conditioning peptides and fatty acids to aid lash growth. The lash serum lengthens the lash development cycle by extending the telogen phase of growth when used on a regular basis. This will make your lashes stronger and thicker for a longer period of time. If you want to learn more about different phases of eyelash growth, click here.

While anyone can benefit from using a lash serum, those with weak, short, or brittle natural lashes will benefit the most. Anyone who has had their lashes broken or has lost them prematurely should apply a serum. Serums can also help those whose natural lashes have become more fragile or weak over time. Eyelash serums reviews by users have shown how effective and useful these products are. An eyelash serum can give you thick, long lashes. And, here are some other reasons which explain why you need an eyelash serum.

1. Your lashes are being dried out by your mascara.

While mascara may provide a quick remedy for short, stubby lashes, the benefits are short-lived. Many mascaras contain ingredients that dry out your lashes and cause premature breaking, such as ethyl alcohol. This simply makes us feel even more self-conscious about our lashes, prompting us to use more mascara on a regular basis. We restore moisture to the lash by utilizing a lash serum, which prevents breakage and allows our eyelashes to grow to their maximum potential.

2. Your lash extensions will last for a longer period of time.

Eyelash serum is a must if you cannot live without your lash extensions. Eyelash serum prevents lash damage and premature shedding. Because lash extensions are attached to your natural lashes individually, the longer your natural lashes stay in place, the longer you may go between lash fills.

3. In the long term, it will save you money.

When you compare the cost of a high-quality eyelash serum to the cost of frequent lash fills, you will find that it is actually a great investment. Lash fills typically cost a lot, and lash experts recommend getting a fill every 3-4 weeks to keep your lashes looking full. When compared to lash extensions, a high-quality lash serum that genuinely works will save you a lot of money, and should last you about three months if applied morning and night.

4. It is better for the environment to use an eyelash serum.

Investing in an all-natural eyelash serum is a long-term investment in your attractiveness. False lashes add to the amount of plastic trash produced, and lash adhesive contain harsh chemicals which are not only hazardous to sensitive skin but also to the environment. Many mascaras include harsh chemicals that are harmful to the environment, and they necessitate the use of makeup remover, which adds to the waste of plastic and chemicals in our water systems. Using a sustainable eyelash serum reduces waste by eliminating the need for extra items like mascara and artificial lashes.

5. It helps you save time.

Eyelash serum is ideal for on-the-go women. If you are busy and your time is restricted, eyelash serums can be a good solution for you to save time while getting ready for your day. All you have to do is swipe it on before putting on your makeup in the morning and before going to bed in the evening. And, after a while your lashes are so lush and glossy due to the fact that you are using an eyelash serum, therefore you rarely use extensions, mascara, or other lash treatments, which can save you a lot of time in the long run.

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed.

Photo provided by the author with written permission from owner Humna Chaudhary.