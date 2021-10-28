Will Online Psychology Continue to Boom Post Pandemic?

—

The rate of telehealth usages is increasing. This is due to various reasons such as privacy, access to care, and security. Experts are of the view that online psychology and therapy is going to boom during the post-pandemic period.

There are various studies that have already indicated that online therapies will continue to benefit the public at large in the same way as the conventional forms of therapies.

Online psychology and therapy is a form in which psychological monitoring is done without the need of leaving the house. It is the same as traditional therapy, however, the mode and form is different.

Here are several reasons why online psychology and therapy will be here and boom during the post-pandemic period.

1. Saves times

Conventional therapy consumes a lot of time. People are required to travel here and there which takes a lot of time. Overall commuting will waste time for no reason. This is not the case with online therapies. All you have to do is switch on the computer, connect to the telecon meeting and get the therapy done. This is one of the major reasons why the online therapy industry will boom.

2. Better security

A lot of people are also concerned that if they attend conventional and physical therapy sessions, they will be physically or sexually assaulted. This is a major issue. In fact, statistics show that security concerns are real. It is always better to exercise caution by opting for online therapy sessions. On this blog, you will see how these sessions will help you take care of your security and at the same time, receive therapy sessions if online forms and methods are chosen. Thus, this is an important reason the online psychology industry will boom.

3. Convenience

Convenience is the key factor why people are shifting towards online therapies. This is especially relevant during the time of pandemic. People are scared that they will contract coronavirus if they step outside the house. However, with online therapies, all such concerns are alleviated. Convenience is a major reason why people want to stay at home and get the therapy done. The patient is also completely at ease. Psychological counseling can be done without your own comfort and without having the need to move from one place to another. This is certainly a critical factor towards the success of such industry.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

4. Confidentiality

Online therapy sessions are completely confidential. There is no need to worry about privacy concerns. Just like conventional therapy, the therapists are required to comply with federal laws which impose confidentiality obligations on them. This means that the data which you will provide to them will be secured at all costs. No one will be able to know that you are undergoing therapy sessions for whatever reasons. Thus, if you care about your privacy and confidentiality, it is even better to get online sessions wherein confidentiality is secured at all times.

5. Cost-effective

Post pandemic, wherein a lot of people are facing financial crunch, do care about costs. Cost-effectiveness is a benefit that you get as a result of online therapies. You can save on travel. Food costs can be saved as well. All you have to pay is the fee for the therapy which would otherwise be the same as conventional therapies. In fact, since most of the online therapists are promoting online therapies, they are providing discounts which you can avail. Since online therapies will help individuals to save costs, it will definitely help in the growth of the industry.

6. Better effectiveness

It is not only about money or time, people also want results. A lot of people have the misconception that online therapies are not effective as opposed to conventional ones. This is not true. In fact, a lot of studies show that online therapies are more effective than conventional ones. Therapists are able to use their resources more effectively. Moreover, the patients are more comfortable in engaging with the therapists through online modes. Thus, given that it increases the efficiency and effectiveness of therapy sessions, the industry will gain more attraction and positive feedback from prospective patients.

7. No restrictions

There are various travel restrictions in the post-pandemic era. This is one of the major reasons why the industry of online therapy will boom in this era. People are not able to fully travel from one place to another. Even if they are, it is inconvenient due to the various travel restrictions. On the other hand, there are no restrictions when it comes to online therapy sessions. You can attend the sessions at your own convenience and whatever time is flexible and suitable for you.

The bottom line

Online psychology and therapy will boom in this era. This is due to the reasons that are listed above. However, there are certain drawbacks that you may suffer as a result of such therapies. Some therapies are supposed to be in person and due to such limitations, an online version may not be effective.

Therefore, a lot of experts are of the view that a hybrid version is recommended. In such a version, both the forms are incorporated. When needed, the patient may be required to visit the therapist. However, this is subject to the needs and requirements of the psychological therapist.

—

This content is brought to you by Awais Ahmed.

Shutterstock