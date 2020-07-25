5 Perfect Gift Ideas For Your Father

—

It’s been a long-held truth that out of anyone fathers are the hardest to buy gifts for—something that has probably led to an abundance of socks, and aftershave gift-giving. However, in truth, dads aren’t hard to buy for at all. In fact, there are a million possibilities, the most perfect of which you can find in our post below.

A gift hamper

First of all, if you are looking for the perfect gift for your father, why not consider a food or drink hamper? The good news is that there is a vast range of these on the market from ones that are stuffed only with the finest cheeses, to others that come complete with craft beers, and the snacks to accompany them. You can even get specialty Christmas hampers now, which are sure to go down a storm with many-a -father!

Additionally, many of the hampers you can buy come with options to personalize your selections. So you can be sure that your dad will get all the delectable treats he deserves.

Of course, you may also like to try your hand at making one yourself. It will require a little more effort, but it is possible to get a wicker basket and fill it with treats that you know your dad will like. For the best results, be sure to stick to a theme such as an afternoon tea, pates and chutneys, or even wine and nibbles.

A tasty task

If you like the idea of a hamper, but it’s not quite active enough for the father in your life, what about getting them involved in a culinary project instead? Yes, that right there are plenty of food making, (& booze making) kits on the market these days from DIY cheeses, making your own sourdough, to smoking your own meats.

Of course, one of the most significant benefits of providing such a gift is that it’s very likely you will get to sample the results of dad’s newfound skill.

A word of warning is necessary here; however. As it is vital to be sure and check that the kit you buy contains everything your father will need to come out with a finished product. Before you gift it, that is. This is because some kits still require additional tools or ingredients. Of course, if you check beforehand, if not everything is included, you will have time to top up the gift with the additional items needed.

An experience day

If experience is more up your father’s street, but they’re not that into foodie things, don’t panic! After all, there are plenty of other amazing activities you can provide them as a gift. In particular, a driving expense can go down a storm, especially if it’s something very fast like a sports car, or something unusual like a tank.

Additionally, many farther buoyed up by the stylings of Bear Grills might enjoy a survival course. Where they learn to catch and cook their own meals and hang out in the forest!

Alternatively, if the dad in your life is more crafty than thrill-seeking, how about investing in a day where they get to learn a skill and make something they can take home with them. Ironworking experience where you can make scroll work gates or a set of fire pokers are a good bet. While woodworking days can be found running from beginner to advanced level. Something that means no matter dad’s skill with a chisel, there will be an experience suitable for him.

A fitness gadget

Another perfect gift for the dad in your life is a gadget, a fitness gadget to be precise! After all, not only are they supremely cool, but they can be instrumental in getting dad to think a little more carefully about his health too.

Of course, there is a wealth on the market to choose from, including the Fitbit, Garmin, and Apple watch, many of which have additional entertainment features such as texting, music, and voice activation.

A travel mug

Lastly, for the man that has everything, what about a travel mug? It may not seem like a big deal compared to the other ideas listed above, but if you pick the right one, it can be a very well-received gift.

The reasons for this are many and include the fact that by using a travel mug, dad will be saving the environment and money at the same time. Also, by providing a practical gift, you will be allowing him to be reminded of you each day. Something that I’m sure all fathers would consider priceless!

—

Photo: Shutterstock