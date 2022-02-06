How Sharing a Hobby With Your Child Will Shape Them

—

Kids are full of curiosity, even right after they are born. They start exploring the world around them and develop interests. These interests become wide and spread as they grow older. For healthy physical and cognitive development, it is vital to quench their curiosity and channel their energy into hobbies to help them grow.

Hobbies aren’t just fun stuff to do to pass the time. They help kids develop problem-solving skills, learn how to express their feelings and emotions, and well, have fun. Taking up a hobby might not be easy, though. They may lose interest quickly if the idea doesn’t stick.

Luckily, we know that kids learn a lot by just observing those around them. Reading a book when they are around, picking up your dishes after eating, or practicing mindfulness will set an example for your little one to try these out. One of the best ways to instill a new hobby or an activity for your kid to address their curiosity is by sharing hobbies with them!

Spending Quality Time

If you are unsure of what to do to help your kid channel their immense energy to a healthy habit, try sharing a hobby with them. This will allow you to spend quality time while also learning and growing.

Sharing a hobby is also great for creating strong bonds that will last a lifetime. Happy memories tend to stick, and sharing a hobby with your child will give them the message that you care for them and give them your attention and affection. After a while, a sense of trust will also be established as you will better understand each other through the activities you do for the hobby.

Great for Self-Esteem

A sense of accomplishment is essential for a child to build their self-esteem. Adults and parents validating their actions and giving them praise shapes a child’s mindset and outlook of the world around them through their actions. By sharing a hobby, you can help your kiddo build their confidence in a place where they feel safe and comfortable.

Feeling safe and familiar will boost your kid’s confidence and improve their social skills. They will learn teamwork, to work towards a common goal, and communicate their ideas. These will add to their skill-set that will come in handy in the future when they are at school, work, or in social situations and relationships.

Help Them Explore Their Interests

Going at new hobbies together will help your kid explore what they really like or want to do, knowing that you are by their side if anything goes wrong. People sometimes don’t even try doing something new because they are afraid of failing. However, when you try new things together, your kid will know that it is alright to learn new things and not be the best at it right away. They will learn how to be patient, how developing skills requires practice, planning, and thinking, and you will be there to guide them along.

Hobbies don’t have to be fancy or require lots of equipment, to begin with. You can try cooking or baking together for a week, go on walks every morning to discover what’s in your area, visit animal shelters to help animals out, volunteer at the local library to explore books. A hobby is what you make of it.

