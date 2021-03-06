Is My Child Ready for Camp?

—

Every child is unique, so deciding if a child is ready for kids camp is a very individual thing. Luckily, here are some general rules to help you make that decision:

Does your child have a basic level of independence?

Kids need to be able to eat without assistance and communicate basic needs (eg ‘I need to use the bathroom’ or ‘I’m thirsty’). Toilet training is preferred, as teachers will be unable to help children use the bathroom, so check with the camp facilitator if your child is still in diapers.

Are you, as a parent, ready for camp?

Sometimes parents can find the process of sending a child to a new camp more difficult than their child, but try to avoid telling your child how much you’ll miss them – this immediately puts a negative spin on the experience and they may pick up on your anxiety.

Is your child up for adventure?

Does your child get excited about activities, clubs, and sports? How well do they manage a new school year or moving to a new class? Kids don’t need to be willing to try everything but it helps if they are open to new experiences.

Does your child get homesick?

Newtonshow teachers are experienced at dealing with children who feel unsettled or lonely when they first start at camp. Kids are much less likely to feel homesick if they’re engaged and having fun with friends, so teachers will introduce them to kids of a similar age with similar interests.

How do I choose a camp?

Good camps offer a balance of enrichment, games, and recreational activities with regular breaks for snacks and meals. The duration of the camp can also be important for younger kids – are they ready for a full day or would a half-day suit them better? If meals are provided, check if dietary requirements (eg vegetarian, halal) can be catered for. And consider kids camps that offer transportation as an option – and, if they do, make sure it’s with a reputable bus company.

