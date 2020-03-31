Teens, Young Adults, and Coronavirus

Dear Mr. Dad: My older children are away at college in another state and, as far as I’m concerned, they’re behaving irresponsibly with regard to the Coronavirus. Rather than come home and obey social distancing recommendations when their campuses cancelled classes, they opted to hang out with their classmates and have an extended Spring Break on the beach. According to them, young people are immune from the disease and the government’s rules are stupid. Now that they’ve had their fun, though, they’ve finally decided to come home. Honestly, my wife and are worried about whether that’s a good idea, since my 80-year-old widowed father-in-law lives with us. What are your thoughts?

A: I think that your characterization of your children’s behavior as “irresponsible” is generous. Here’s what France’s Interior Minister, Christophe Castner said: “Some consider they’re little heroes when they break the rules. Well, no. You’re an imbecile, and especially a threat to yourself.” I think that sums it up pretty well.

Unfortunately, your children aren’t alone—either in disregarding well-founded recommendations from legitimate public-health and government sources or in behaving like imbeciles. We’ve all heard about the Spring Break parties in Florida and California.

And around the country, teens have taken to social media, posting videos of themselves in stores coughing on produce or licking products (like ice cream) and putting them back on shelves. In their eyes, what they’re doing is harmless and maybe even funny. But it’s not. The Coronavirus can live on objects for several days and it’s easily transmitted.

And in England, Germany, and probably other places, some teens and young adults are deliberately coughing on people—especially old folks. Hopefully, the fact that some of these idiots have been arrested will slow down this trend.

At the core of this problem is a fundamental misunderstanding of how the virus works. Yes, it’s true that the vast majority of people who’ve died from Covid-19 have been older than 60. It’s also true that there have been no deaths in people under 19, only a few aged 20-44, and that young people who’ve been diagnosed with the virus generally have less-severe symptoms. However—and this is a really big “however”—that doesn’t mean that young people are immune or that they have no role to play in the growing pandemic. In fact, the opposite may be true.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Because their symptoms tend not to be severe (thanks to their stronger immune systems), young people are less likely to seek medical help, meaning that they’re not getting tested. As a result, those who actually have the disease (which some undoubtedly do) isn’t being reported. That skews the figures we hear about every day and makes it seem as though young people aren’t affected. (This is likely to change in the very near future. Predictably, a number of those young Florida spring break scofflaws have come down with the virus. And hospitals are reporting an increasing number of young people being hospitalized.)

But whether they’re counted or not, and whether they have symptoms or not, anyone with the disease is still contagious and is a danger to everyone around them—especially older people—family and friends alike.

If I were you, I’d have your kids tested before you let them come home where they could potentially expose their elderly grandfather to a deadly disease. And even if they test negative, I’d insist that they agree to abide by your rules for social distancing. Until we’re able to treat this disease and vaccinate others, It’s truly a matter of life and death.

Previously published on Mr. Dad

—

Photo: Shutterstock