9 Father’s Day Gift Ideas for the Dad Who Has Everything

When it comes to Mother’s Day, buying a gift is a snap. What woman doesn’t love flowers and chocolate? However, dear old dad isn’t quite so simple. Even when you ask, he replied with, “I don’t need anything.”

Gift-giving isn’t always about meeting needs — it’s about delighting somebody you love with something that you know will make them smile. It doesn’t matter if your father loves to kick back with a quality beverage or spend time in the great outdoors. You can find a gift to delight every dad and thank the man who gave you life.

1. A Whiskey of the Month Club Subscription

Does your dad enjoy a tipping one back at the end of the day? If so, why not get him a subscription to a whiskey-of-the-month club? You can find various versions to suit your father’s tastes best, from no-frills to more sophisticated monthly offerings. If your pops enjoys beer or wine instead of the hard stuff, you can find monthly subscription boxes for those, too.

2. A Fitness App Subscription

Did your dad cancel his gym membership during the quarantine? Many did, and some folks have reservations about returning to a facility filled with the sweat and germs of others. Why not get him a subscription to a fitness app so that he can get fit at home? You can find those designed for on-demand workouts as well as those that keep track of eating and sleeping patterns — some sync with wrist devices to give your father a complete portrait of his activity levels.

3. A Multi-Device Charging Station

Is your pops still using his cellphone as an alarm clock? Doing so can disrupt his circadian rhythms if he lies in bed, scrolling social media when he should be sleeping. Why not get him a multi-device charging station that he can leave in the kitchen or living room? If you have wiggle room in your budget, you can spring for a wind-up alarm that won’t mess with his melatonin production.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

4. A Soft-Sided Tool Bag

Does your dad live for the days when door hinges grow squeaky or a newel post becomes wobbly? If he’s a regular Mr. Fix-It, you can’t go wrong with a soft-sided tool bag. These are more comfortable to carry than the standard metal or plastic models because they won’t swing and bruise your father’s legs while he lugs it from chore to chore. Plus, he can load them up with only the instruments he needs for the job so that he doesn’t strain his back lugging a ton of heavy metal objects.

5. An Ultimate Grill Master Set

If it’s a summer Sunday, it’s steaks on the grill. If your dad lives to barbecue, why not get him a set of tools to make the job even more enjoyable? Many of them come with convenient carrying cases to transport them to the park if you lack a backyard kitchen. Look for those that offer alternatives to the standard bristle brush — there are reports of people suffering internal damage after accidentally swallowing one of the spines.

6. A Cellular Trail Camera

Is your dad an avid outdoorsman? It doesn’t matter whether he hunts or merely wants to investigate what happens on his acreage after the lights go down. Many wireless versions require you to remain close to the modem to receive images, but cell phone models send pictures to your phone or computer no matter where you are.

If your dad’s finances are a little shaky in COVID’s wake, this gift might potentially make him a few coins if he captures a creepy enough image. Go on YouTube and search for scary trail cam videos. You can lose yourself for hours trying to determine if Bigfoot genuinely exists. If your dad shoots something eerie, maybe he can get some extra cash from the ad revenue the views bring him.

7. An Adult Chemistry Set

Does your dad fancy himself Walter White in training? While you don’t want to encourage him to engage in criminal activity, science-minded fathers might love an adult chemistry set. He can use these for noble reasons, such as analyzing the composition of household soaps and other products your family uses daily.

8. A Set of Gardening Tools

During the pandemic, scores of Americans rediscovered their love of gardening. If your dad was one of them, why not get him a complete gardening tool set so that he can indulge his new passion in style? You don’t have to go with a commercial model. You can make a personalized set containing items specific to his needs, like a folding garden kneeler to protect arthritic knees.

9. A Spa Day

Did you think that a day of pampering was the sole province of the mom set? Think again. What guy wouldn’t like a nice rubdown? Now that day spas have begun to reopen after COVID-19, they’re taking additional measures to protect client safety. A hot stone massage followed by a pedicure? That’s a sure recipe for busting pandemic stress.

Make Father’s Day Memorable With One of These Gift Ideas

You can make Father’s Day memorable even if your dad refuses to give you any gift ideas. Draw inspiration from the nine tips above, and show your father how much you care.

stock photo ID: 1758758420