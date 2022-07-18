Get Daily Email
10 Dating Turnoffs You Can't Come Back From [Video]

10 Dating Turnoffs You Can’t Come Back From [Video]

"So the ick is supposed to be this feeling of suddenly irrevocably being turned off by someone with no hope of return"

by Leave a Comment

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00
and then there was a woman who said i
0:01
can’t look at my partner when he’s
0:03
showering he looks pathetic
0:10
well let’s do it x steve where do you
0:13
want to start with the ick so the ick is
0:16
supposed to be this feeling of suddenly
0:18
irrevocably being turned off by someone
0:22
with no hope of return
0:24
it could be a current relationship could
0:25
be a budding one it tends to often be
0:28
people in this sort of middle stage i’d
0:31
say or early to middle stage
0:33
and basically there became this
0:36
tick-tock trend as much as i am up with
0:39
tick-tock trends there was this
0:41
tick-tock trend of people describing
0:44
their version of the ick and this is
0:47
where i want to point a question to you
0:49
audrey as we come on to this as a woman
0:52
because
0:53
i feel there’s some weird mix here
0:54
between
0:55
what might be genuine incompatibility
0:59
and that causes the ick
1:01
and then like just pet peeves
1:04
and a lot of these lists so there’s a
1:06
list that came up that was a bunch of
1:08
people’s x
1:09
and they sort of sound ridiculous
1:13
go on um
1:15
matt if i told you wait these are these
1:17
are ones you found on tick tock these
1:19
are ones that were listed in various
1:20
articles gathered from tick tock okay
1:22
places like that
1:24
um
1:25
putting his hands up on a roller coaster
1:28
has given someone the ick
1:30
playing cricket well hang on let’s just
1:33
so the roller coaster one is well
1:34
there’s a few of these so
1:37
but just you know we maybe we can pick
1:39
up the pace on them but like can we just
1:42
for a moment speculate on why putting
1:44
someone’s putting your hands up on a
1:45
roller coaster might be an ick i i have
1:48
a theory i suppose it’s like people see
1:51
it as cringe or they see it as try hard
1:54
yeah i think they see it as a bit goofy
1:56
yeah and a little bit like you’re
1:58
enjoying yourself too much you’re a
1:59
little bit too in the moment it’s a bit
2:01
overly enthusiastic
2:04
yeah
2:04
it’s not cool it’s not like
2:07
it’s not like
2:09
you’re just on a roller coaster having a
2:11
good time it’s like
2:13
i’m on a roller coaster and i’m gonna
2:14
make it even more scary by putting my
2:17
hands in the air right like i’m i’m a
2:19
bad dude i’m a bad boy baby no no no
2:22
it’s the opposite it’s the opposite it’s
2:24
like i’m the bad boy is like
2:26
bad boys the bad boy is looking at the
2:28
person with their hands up and like what
2:29
are you doing
2:30
why are you doing that the bad boy is
2:32
enduring the roller coaster so this
2:33
guy’s really into it he’s loving the bad
2:35
boy like if the guy is sitting next
2:38
imagine like a teenager sitting next to
2:40
his mum and his mum puts her hands up in
2:42
the on the roller coaster and he’s like
2:43
mum put your hands down what are you
2:45
doing because that that sort of feeling
2:48
so it’s it’s overly
2:50
keen
2:51
right
2:52
and again these are all the frivolous
2:54
ones there are some more right i just
2:56
think it’s interesting to kind of get a
2:57
little bit of yeah psychology here so
3:00
what’s the next one so
3:01
uh one is playing cricket
3:04
hang on this is a very english reference
3:06
this could not have come from american
3:08
tick tock uh well no tick tocks you know
3:10
it’s all over the show well i know that
3:12
but there’s no way
3:13
this is not like
3:15
that this is a very local reference
3:17
there’s a few more why why i’m playing
3:19
cricket for those in america why might
3:21
playing cricket be an itch it might be
3:23
seen as like a fussy sport and it’s like
3:26
a bit of a tough
3:28
posh boy a bit of a posh boy school boy
3:30
sport i guess that’s that would be the
3:32
image people would have of it but
3:35
here’s some others
3:37
jumped weird on a trampoline now that is
3:40
very very specific very how many people
3:42
are even seeing i mean you can go your
3:45
whole life without seeing anyone you
3:46
date on a trampoline yeah so if he does
3:48
it 10 years into the marriage you’re
3:50
screwed right and you get the it if
3:52
that’s your thing you better put them on
3:54
a track you better find an excuse to get
3:56
them on a trampoline quickly
3:58
you know i did not know what that pratt
4:00
would look like on a trampoline yeah had
4:02
i known i thought he was the man of my
4:04
dreams um yeah yeah yeah i feel misled
4:08
sniffed loudly hang on though why the
4:10
trampoline thing oh sorry you’re over
4:12
analyzing that i think i think the
4:14
trampoline thing is the same as the
4:15
roller coaster thing i reckon he was
4:17
enjoying himself a little bit too much
4:18
on the trampoline letting go not enough
4:21
indifference not enough indifference not
4:22
enough composure do you think it’s also
4:24
a coordination thing like i don’t like
4:26
he sort of looked all gangly and weird
4:29
and look look well here’s one here’s one
4:32
standing in a long line
4:35
standing in a long line could give
4:38
someone the it and speechless for that
4:40
one
4:42
is that just that
4:44
that feels cultural to me
4:46
cultural yeah
4:48
there are some cultures that just don’t
4:49
the the idea of standing in a line is
4:52
sort of offensive and there are others
4:53
that are real like it’s too submissive
4:55
like english people queue up
4:57
right you know what i mean they they
4:59
queue up whereas there are other
5:01
cultures where they’re just like
5:03
wouldn’t what are you doing no i’m just
5:04
going to find a way around this you just
5:06
you can’t deal with it right right i can
5:08
definitely see a french woman being put
5:10
off by
5:11
somebody standing in the line for too
5:12
long right right
5:14
and you’re and you are of course
5:16
speaking as a french woman as a french
5:18
woman i just whatever
5:19
audrey’s not just saying
5:21
she’s not just hating on the french
5:23
right now she is the french he literally
5:25
might be standing in line buying movie
5:27
tickets for you guys and she goes well i
5:29
don’t like to look at it i don’t like
5:30
what i’m seeing she goes i can’t take
5:32
this
5:33
this isn’t for me um
5:36
here’s another one um sat cross-legged
5:39
so i’m in trouble if people can look at
5:41
me right now if you saw me right now i’m
5:43
halfway between a cross-legged style
5:45
that was one i saw people didn’t like
5:47
one knee over the other what do you mean
5:50
you’ve got one nia
5:54
this would be one knee over the other is
5:55
if i’m just sitting like this no i think
5:58
i think what matt’s doing is
5:59
cross-legged i think no no i think that
6:01
you’re
6:02
cross-legged you’re sort of one over one
6:04
knee over the other now i think that the
6:05
cross-legged thing is that feels sort of
6:09
infant
6:10
like
6:11
right feels like sort of childish
6:13
and therefore it doesn’t feel
6:16
i think the version of versions of the
6:18
same thing one feels a bit like you sort
6:20
of resembling a child and the cross and
6:23
the one leg over the other
6:25
some people i think look at and go oh
6:27
that’s too feminine this is an ancient
6:29
yogic pose i mean this is
6:32
you know right you’re you’re disgracing
6:34
all kinds of traditions and and there
6:36
are lots of this is you know we’ll come
6:38
on to this but if if prince and i’m i
6:41
don’t know how prince sat
6:43
but i bet you he sat with one leg over
6:44
the other a lot yeah
6:46
and people loved it in a lovely purple
6:49
pair of trousers
6:50
yeah and and it was and i think purple
6:53
trousers is on some people’s list but
6:54
when prince bloody does it right man or
6:57
woman
6:58
you you wanna shag him
7:00
right
7:01
yeah i’m not
7:03
saying i’m just he’s prince he’s prince
7:05
that’s what i’m trying to say is that i
7:07
bet you people were never arguing that
7:09
prince had one leg over the other
7:11
but
7:12
you know
7:12
right it’s all coming out now isn’t it
7:15
here’s another one
7:16
studied business
7:18
i think people just see that as a they
7:21
see a cliche of a certain kind of
7:23
man who studies business you know
7:25
someone who’s someone who’s not
7:27
culturally deep or something like that
7:29
like interesting
7:31
it’s just sort of seen as a kind of
7:33
catch-all
7:34
like
7:35
you didn’t know what else to do so you
7:37
it’s not a it’s not a sign of passion so
7:40
you just went for business or that
7:42
you’re sort of um
7:44
only commercially driven and that’s
7:46
eternal right right like you’re not
7:48
there’s not interest or quirkiness there
7:51
was too nice
7:53
i mean that’s
7:54
a person really putting their cards on
7:55
the table there was too nice although
7:58
that could be seen as people can be
8:00
cloying or annoying or needy if they’re
8:02
you know nice is a is a sort of
8:05
euphemistic word isn’t it
8:06
eight pork that’s quite culturally
8:09
specific i think
8:10
eight pork
8:12
or vegetarian well a lot of people
8:14
really like pigs
8:16
a lot of people like pigs um
8:18
so i do feel like pork even amongst
8:21
people who
8:23
it’s not a cultural or a religious thing
8:25
that they don’t eat pork there’s just
8:27
sort of a
8:28
scene eating pigs is just seen as
8:30
particularly
8:31
you know they’re bright they’re really
8:32
bright i love the attention you’re
8:34
giving to these
8:35
there’s there’s i find it interesting i
8:37
think there’s insights into people from
8:38
these there’s one one woman wrote so one
8:41
guy wrote girls who can’t drive a manual
8:44
car
8:45
denim jackets with woolly collars
8:48
and then a woman’s i said i wrote that a
8:50
guy jackets with woolly collars that
8:52
feels like a woman wrote that and then
8:55
there was a and then there was a woman
8:56
who said i can’t look at my partner when
8:59
he’s showering he looks pathetic
9:02
[Laughter]
9:06
i mean like any so many of these are
9:08
like moments of little vulnerability and
9:10
they’re just immediately pounced on
9:13
but a man showering he literally can’t
9:15
do anything
9:16
about that
9:17
and also so mean and also
9:20
also some women find it sexy so sorry
9:22
she said like some people find it sexy
9:24
watching her partner shower so that’s
9:26
kind of she said that about guys she’s
9:27
with
9:29
yeah i can’t stand watching my partner
9:31
showering i feel like with a lot of
9:33
these there’s some uh
9:37
pre-existing contempt just waiting to
9:40
come out right do you know what i mean
9:41
like
9:42
like hyper judgmental oh yeah if you if
9:46
you feel like your partner is just the
9:48
sexiest most manly
9:50
amazing
9:52
just person that you’ve ever met in your
9:54
entire life and you see him naked
9:55
showering you wouldn’t go to he looks
9:58
pathetic yeah you sorry brian gosling
10:02
i’m not into when you soap yourself i
10:04
just
10:05
it turns my stomach i feel like it’s
10:07
almost that behavior then highlights
10:08
something that’s already existing in the
10:10
way that they perceive that person do
10:12
you think
10:13
i think so i think it’s also possible
10:15
that
10:16
i think that’s true i think it’s also
10:18
possible that
10:20
something that someone does can remind a
10:24
person of
10:25
some
10:27
may something conscious or unconscious
10:29
from their past
10:30
that’s become kind of locked in as a
10:34
it’s like if you’re i don’t know if your
10:37
parent ate a certain way that sort of
10:40
drove you mad at one point or another
10:42
and then you date someone who
10:44
has that eating style
10:47
you know
10:47
choose their food that way then it’s
10:49
kind of becomes triggering
10:51
and it might be a kind of
10:54
overall
10:55
result of the contempt you feel for your
10:57
partner in other ways or it could be
10:59
something that you just kind of go
11:01
it reminds you of something
11:03
that you really don’t like so like a lot
11:05
of these icks right those are silly
11:08
and
11:09
i don’t know if that’s what
11:12
when people talk about
11:14
the ick as like a big thing
11:17
they felt they suddenly i’ve heard it
11:19
like say i’ve heard it described as like
11:20
your partner suddenly makes your skin
11:22
crawl there’s some description here by
11:24
psychologists like suddenly they’re
11:26
they’re them kissing your neck feels
11:27
like a slug crawling around your neck
11:29
and you’re like oh get off me but like
11:32
it’s almost like
11:33
something is broken and you’ve
11:36
maybe it’s like this person reminds me
11:39
of some like
11:40
[ __ ] i remember or i’ve seen
11:43
something in there their value system
11:46
their beliefs the way they think about
11:49
you know suddenly you think this person
11:50
is i don’t know
11:52
uh this person’s got a really like crass
11:55
horrible
11:56
like view on the world or there’s some
11:58
way they’re rude or there’s some way
12:00
they there’s something right and you’re
12:01
just like i can’t stand this kind of
12:03
person
12:04
it’s like a bit deeper than these silly
12:06
things isn’t it i actually
12:09
don’t think it is i think
12:11
the ick is so much more primitive than
12:14
that
12:15
and i think it’s interwoven insecurity
12:17
because
12:18
you know
12:20
when you’re younger and you feel like
12:22
there is an abundance of time and people
12:24
and choice you just get to
12:27
value very superficial things and that’s
12:31
no shade on
12:32
young people i think
12:34
you know you there are plenty of young
12:36
people who have a level of maturity that
12:37
people never reach when they’re older
12:39
but as a general rule you know you’re
12:42
always wanting to date the cool hot
12:46
funny popular person
12:48
and you are less sort of drawn to the
12:51
kinds of traits that maybe
12:53
you gravitate towards as you get older
12:56
and i think
12:57
when you’re younger you’re much more
12:58
judgmental and contemptuous towards
13:01
other people because you have a lot of
13:03
insecurities within yourself so you find
13:06
yourself repulsive in certain ways you
13:08
desperately want to be cool you never
13:10
want to be found out for anything and so
13:12
to associate yourself with somebody who
13:14
could possibly
13:16
you know drag you down
13:18
to the level that you think you’re at
13:19
and possibly make you feel
13:21
like you’re not you know you’re suddenly
13:23
not popular and you’re suddenly not that
13:24
person i think that’s that’s one of the
13:26
reasons that we get so repulsed by
13:28
people it’s like oh my god this guy’s
13:30
not in the call club like he’s like yeah
13:33
and it’s like it’s gonna infect me sort
13:35
of exactly i think it’s almost like look
13:36
at him he’s sitting cross-legged he
13:38
looks so
13:39
you know weak and oh my god i can’t be
13:41
around that i can’t have people think
13:42
that
13:43
the guy that i’m with is that kind of
13:45
guy
13:46
oh i’m repulsed and i think that’s where
13:47
the primitive response comes in because
13:49
it’s such a kind of emotional
13:51
response and i think the older you get
13:53
the more comfortable you get in yourself
13:55
the more you realize that you yourself
13:56
aren’t perfect and people are just you
13:59
know people with flaws and
14:01
whatever and i think you just end up
14:02
being way more accepting of certain
14:05
things because
14:06
you realize that in order to find a
14:08
partner you have to make allowances for
14:09
people’s
14:10
weird quirks see i kind of i i think
14:13
there is interesting things on both
14:15
sides because on one hand i do think
14:16
that the x take place on a kind of
14:18
primitive level
14:20
that
14:21
means that for all practical purposes
14:23
it’s almost like
14:25
they don’t differentiate the silly x
14:28
don’t actually really differentiate
14:29
themselves from the ones that we might
14:31
perceive as being about something much
14:33
more
14:34
meaningful and important
14:37
but
14:39
what you’re saying steve is that
14:41
there are
14:42
some ics that get to much more
14:44
fundamental
14:46
things right like say if you
14:48
you were dating someone and they were
14:51
just a chaotic
14:53
disorganized nightmare and you were like
14:55
oh my god i’ve played mother to a guy
14:57
like this before and i’m like i’m out i
14:59
don’t want a guy like this or you have
15:01
like someone who is super
15:04
needy and like over lavishes you with
15:06
like gifts and attention early on and
15:08
you’re like oh god i don’t i don’t i’ve
15:11
had a needy i’ve had a needy boyfriend
15:14
before i’ve got like get away from this
15:15
and like something that’s almost like a
15:17
trigger for like oh you’ve just had like
15:19
a domineering dad or man or something
15:22
where you’ve been like this person talks
15:24
over me they don’t let me do this they
15:26
he tries like one thing that sounds a
15:28
bit controlling and it triggers
15:30
something in you that’s like i don’t
15:32
want someone who’s going to control me
15:34
and it’s more like
15:35
something viscerally is like nope but to
15:38
that extent
15:39
really if you think about it an ick is
15:42
just a trigger
15:44
so if you take the idea of like the
15:45
chaotic person that is a turn off
15:48
because you’re like oh my god i’m going
15:49
to end up playing mother to this person
15:52
and
15:53
you go well what would be the ick the
15:55
ick might be you got in that guy’s car
15:57
for the first time and it was gross
16:01
right and it was a mess
16:03
and
16:04
if you were then to kind of if someone
16:06
put that out on tick tock as the ick
16:08
they wouldn’t describe it as my ick is a
16:11
chaotic person whose life is in disorder
16:15
and can’t manage their responsibilities
16:18
you would say
16:20
someone having a messy car he had like
16:22
five mcdonald’s wrappers exactly
16:24
to me an ick is just a portal to it
16:27
that’s why i’m interested because an ick
16:29
to me is just a a gateway
16:32
to a bigger theme
16:34
about what is unattractive
16:37
and i’m really interested in people’s
16:38
opinions on all of this i think this is
16:40
gonna people will have some really
16:41
interesting ways of looking at this
16:43
so email us what you think of this
16:46
what maybe a story you have about this
16:49
maybe a story of a turnaround from a
16:51
nick um maybe you’re struggling with a
16:53
certain nick in early dating email us
16:55
and let us know podcast
16:56
matthewhussey.com
17:00
[Music]
17:18
you

 

 

