10 Dating Turnoffs You Can’t Come Back From [Video]

and then there was a woman who said i

can’t look at my partner when he’s

showering he looks pathetic

well let’s do it x steve where do you

want to start with the ick so the ick is

supposed to be this feeling of suddenly

irrevocably being turned off by someone

with no hope of return

it could be a current relationship could

be a budding one it tends to often be

people in this sort of middle stage i’d

say or early to middle stage

and basically there became this

tick-tock trend as much as i am up with

tick-tock trends there was this

tick-tock trend of people describing

their version of the ick and this is

where i want to point a question to you

audrey as we come on to this as a woman

because

i feel there’s some weird mix here

between

what might be genuine incompatibility

and that causes the ick

and then like just pet peeves

and a lot of these lists so there’s a

list that came up that was a bunch of

people’s x

and they sort of sound ridiculous

go on um

matt if i told you wait these are these

are ones you found on tick tock these

are ones that were listed in various

articles gathered from tick tock okay

places like that

um

putting his hands up on a roller coaster

has given someone the ick

playing cricket well hang on let’s just

so the roller coaster one is well

there’s a few of these so

but just you know we maybe we can pick

up the pace on them but like can we just

for a moment speculate on why putting

someone’s putting your hands up on a

roller coaster might be an ick i i have

a theory i suppose it’s like people see

it as cringe or they see it as try hard

yeah i think they see it as a bit goofy

yeah and a little bit like you’re

enjoying yourself too much you’re a

little bit too in the moment it’s a bit

overly enthusiastic

yeah

it’s not cool it’s not like

it’s not like

you’re just on a roller coaster having a

good time it’s like

i’m on a roller coaster and i’m gonna

make it even more scary by putting my

hands in the air right like i’m i’m a

bad dude i’m a bad boy baby no no no

it’s the opposite it’s the opposite it’s

like i’m the bad boy is like

bad boys the bad boy is looking at the

person with their hands up and like what

are you doing

why are you doing that the bad boy is

enduring the roller coaster so this

guy’s really into it he’s loving the bad

boy like if the guy is sitting next

imagine like a teenager sitting next to

his mum and his mum puts her hands up in

the on the roller coaster and he’s like

mum put your hands down what are you

doing because that that sort of feeling

so it’s it’s overly

keen

right

and again these are all the frivolous

ones there are some more right i just

think it’s interesting to kind of get a

little bit of yeah psychology here so

what’s the next one so

uh one is playing cricket

hang on this is a very english reference

this could not have come from american

tick tock uh well no tick tocks you know

it’s all over the show well i know that

but there’s no way

this is not like

that this is a very local reference

there’s a few more why why i’m playing

cricket for those in america why might

playing cricket be an itch it might be

seen as like a fussy sport and it’s like

a bit of a tough

posh boy a bit of a posh boy school boy

sport i guess that’s that would be the

image people would have of it but

here’s some others

jumped weird on a trampoline now that is

very very specific very how many people

are even seeing i mean you can go your

whole life without seeing anyone you

date on a trampoline yeah so if he does

it 10 years into the marriage you’re

screwed right and you get the it if

that’s your thing you better put them on

a track you better find an excuse to get

them on a trampoline quickly

you know i did not know what that pratt

would look like on a trampoline yeah had

i known i thought he was the man of my

dreams um yeah yeah yeah i feel misled

sniffed loudly hang on though why the

trampoline thing oh sorry you’re over

analyzing that i think i think the

trampoline thing is the same as the

roller coaster thing i reckon he was

enjoying himself a little bit too much

on the trampoline letting go not enough

indifference not enough indifference not

enough composure do you think it’s also

a coordination thing like i don’t like

he sort of looked all gangly and weird

and look look well here’s one here’s one

standing in a long line

standing in a long line could give

someone the it and speechless for that

one

is that just that

that feels cultural to me

cultural yeah

there are some cultures that just don’t

the the idea of standing in a line is

sort of offensive and there are others

that are real like it’s too submissive

like english people queue up

right you know what i mean they they

queue up whereas there are other

cultures where they’re just like

wouldn’t what are you doing no i’m just

going to find a way around this you just

you can’t deal with it right right i can

definitely see a french woman being put

off by

somebody standing in the line for too

long right right

and you’re and you are of course

speaking as a french woman as a french

woman i just whatever

audrey’s not just saying

she’s not just hating on the french

right now she is the french he literally

might be standing in line buying movie

tickets for you guys and she goes well i

don’t like to look at it i don’t like

what i’m seeing she goes i can’t take

this

this isn’t for me um

here’s another one um sat cross-legged

so i’m in trouble if people can look at

me right now if you saw me right now i’m

halfway between a cross-legged style

that was one i saw people didn’t like

one knee over the other what do you mean

you’ve got one nia

this would be one knee over the other is

if i’m just sitting like this no i think

i think what matt’s doing is

cross-legged i think no no i think that

you’re

cross-legged you’re sort of one over one

knee over the other now i think that the

cross-legged thing is that feels sort of

infant

like

right feels like sort of childish

and therefore it doesn’t feel

i think the version of versions of the

same thing one feels a bit like you sort

of resembling a child and the cross and

the one leg over the other

some people i think look at and go oh

that’s too feminine this is an ancient

yogic pose i mean this is

you know right you’re you’re disgracing

all kinds of traditions and and there

are lots of this is you know we’ll come

on to this but if if prince and i’m i

don’t know how prince sat

but i bet you he sat with one leg over

the other a lot yeah

and people loved it in a lovely purple

pair of trousers

yeah and and it was and i think purple

trousers is on some people’s list but

when prince bloody does it right man or

woman

you you wanna shag him

right

yeah i’m not

saying i’m just he’s prince he’s prince

that’s what i’m trying to say is that i

bet you people were never arguing that

prince had one leg over the other

but

you know

right it’s all coming out now isn’t it

here’s another one

studied business

i think people just see that as a they

see a cliche of a certain kind of

man who studies business you know

someone who’s someone who’s not

culturally deep or something like that

like interesting

it’s just sort of seen as a kind of

catch-all

like

you didn’t know what else to do so you

it’s not a it’s not a sign of passion so

you just went for business or that

you’re sort of um

only commercially driven and that’s

eternal right right like you’re not

there’s not interest or quirkiness there

was too nice

i mean that’s

a person really putting their cards on

the table there was too nice although

that could be seen as people can be

cloying or annoying or needy if they’re

you know nice is a is a sort of

euphemistic word isn’t it

eight pork that’s quite culturally

specific i think

eight pork

or vegetarian well a lot of people

really like pigs

a lot of people like pigs um

so i do feel like pork even amongst

people who

it’s not a cultural or a religious thing

that they don’t eat pork there’s just

sort of a

scene eating pigs is just seen as

particularly

you know they’re bright they’re really

bright i love the attention you’re

giving to these

there’s there’s i find it interesting i

think there’s insights into people from

these there’s one one woman wrote so one

guy wrote girls who can’t drive a manual

car

denim jackets with woolly collars

and then a woman’s i said i wrote that a

guy jackets with woolly collars that

feels like a woman wrote that and then

there was a and then there was a woman

who said i can’t look at my partner when

he’s showering he looks pathetic

i mean like any so many of these are

like moments of little vulnerability and

they’re just immediately pounced on

but a man showering he literally can’t

do anything

about that

and also so mean and also

also some women find it sexy so sorry

she said like some people find it sexy

watching her partner shower so that’s

kind of she said that about guys she’s

with

yeah i can’t stand watching my partner

showering i feel like with a lot of

these there’s some uh

pre-existing contempt just waiting to

come out right do you know what i mean

like

like hyper judgmental oh yeah if you if

you feel like your partner is just the

sexiest most manly

amazing

just person that you’ve ever met in your

entire life and you see him naked

showering you wouldn’t go to he looks

pathetic yeah you sorry brian gosling

i’m not into when you soap yourself i

just

it turns my stomach i feel like it’s

almost that behavior then highlights

something that’s already existing in the

way that they perceive that person do

you think

i think so i think it’s also possible

that

i think that’s true i think it’s also

possible that

something that someone does can remind a

person of

some

may something conscious or unconscious

from their past

that’s become kind of locked in as a

it’s like if you’re i don’t know if your

parent ate a certain way that sort of

drove you mad at one point or another

and then you date someone who

has that eating style

you know

choose their food that way then it’s

kind of becomes triggering

and it might be a kind of

overall

result of the contempt you feel for your

partner in other ways or it could be

something that you just kind of go

it reminds you of something

that you really don’t like so like a lot

of these icks right those are silly

and

i don’t know if that’s what

when people talk about

the ick as like a big thing

they felt they suddenly i’ve heard it

like say i’ve heard it described as like

your partner suddenly makes your skin

crawl there’s some description here by

psychologists like suddenly they’re

they’re them kissing your neck feels

like a slug crawling around your neck

and you’re like oh get off me but like

it’s almost like

something is broken and you’ve

maybe it’s like this person reminds me

of some like

[ __ ] i remember or i’ve seen

something in there their value system

their beliefs the way they think about

you know suddenly you think this person

is i don’t know

uh this person’s got a really like crass

horrible

like view on the world or there’s some

way they’re rude or there’s some way

they there’s something right and you’re

just like i can’t stand this kind of

person

it’s like a bit deeper than these silly

things isn’t it i actually

don’t think it is i think

the ick is so much more primitive than

that

and i think it’s interwoven insecurity

because

you know

when you’re younger and you feel like

there is an abundance of time and people

and choice you just get to

value very superficial things and that’s

no shade on

young people i think

you know you there are plenty of young

people who have a level of maturity that

people never reach when they’re older

but as a general rule you know you’re

always wanting to date the cool hot

funny popular person

and you are less sort of drawn to the

kinds of traits that maybe

you gravitate towards as you get older

and i think

when you’re younger you’re much more

judgmental and contemptuous towards

other people because you have a lot of

insecurities within yourself so you find

yourself repulsive in certain ways you

desperately want to be cool you never

want to be found out for anything and so

to associate yourself with somebody who

could possibly

you know drag you down

to the level that you think you’re at

and possibly make you feel

like you’re not you know you’re suddenly

not popular and you’re suddenly not that

person i think that’s that’s one of the

reasons that we get so repulsed by

people it’s like oh my god this guy’s

not in the call club like he’s like yeah

and it’s like it’s gonna infect me sort

of exactly i think it’s almost like look

at him he’s sitting cross-legged he

looks so

you know weak and oh my god i can’t be

around that i can’t have people think

that

the guy that i’m with is that kind of

guy

oh i’m repulsed and i think that’s where

the primitive response comes in because

it’s such a kind of emotional

response and i think the older you get

the more comfortable you get in yourself

the more you realize that you yourself

aren’t perfect and people are just you

know people with flaws and

whatever and i think you just end up

being way more accepting of certain

things because

you realize that in order to find a

partner you have to make allowances for

people’s

weird quirks see i kind of i i think

there is interesting things on both

sides because on one hand i do think

that the x take place on a kind of

primitive level

that

means that for all practical purposes

it’s almost like

they don’t differentiate the silly x

don’t actually really differentiate

themselves from the ones that we might

perceive as being about something much

more

meaningful and important

but

what you’re saying steve is that

there are

some ics that get to much more

fundamental

things right like say if you

you were dating someone and they were

just a chaotic

disorganized nightmare and you were like

oh my god i’ve played mother to a guy

like this before and i’m like i’m out i

don’t want a guy like this or you have

like someone who is super

needy and like over lavishes you with

like gifts and attention early on and

you’re like oh god i don’t i don’t i’ve

had a needy i’ve had a needy boyfriend

before i’ve got like get away from this

and like something that’s almost like a

trigger for like oh you’ve just had like

a domineering dad or man or something

where you’ve been like this person talks

over me they don’t let me do this they

he tries like one thing that sounds a

bit controlling and it triggers

something in you that’s like i don’t

want someone who’s going to control me

and it’s more like

something viscerally is like nope but to

that extent

really if you think about it an ick is

just a trigger

so if you take the idea of like the

chaotic person that is a turn off

because you’re like oh my god i’m going

to end up playing mother to this person

and

you go well what would be the ick the

ick might be you got in that guy’s car

for the first time and it was gross

right and it was a mess

and

if you were then to kind of if someone

put that out on tick tock as the ick

they wouldn’t describe it as my ick is a

chaotic person whose life is in disorder

and can’t manage their responsibilities

you would say

someone having a messy car he had like

five mcdonald’s wrappers exactly

to me an ick is just a portal to it

that’s why i’m interested because an ick

to me is just a a gateway

to a bigger theme

about what is unattractive

and i’m really interested in people’s

opinions on all of this i think this is

gonna people will have some really

interesting ways of looking at this

so email us what you think of this

what maybe a story you have about this

maybe a story of a turnaround from a

nick um maybe you’re struggling with a

certain nick in early dating email us

and let us know podcast

matthewhussey.com

