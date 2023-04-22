10 Nostalgic Books That Made a Deep Impression on Readers

By Maya Capasso

For those of us who have been reading since we were young, we undoubtedly have a list of books that have left inedible marks on us. These books linger, shaping our lives in profound ways long after we close the cover.

Margaret Atwood’s Cat Eye was that book for one reader. “It’s not one of her most famous books,” they shared on social media, “and it wasn’t the first adult book I ever read or even the first Atwood, but the experiences of the main character were presented so vividly and were so familiar to me that it was like the book was written for me alone.”

In this list, we explore 10 books that made deep impressions on readers.

1. The Velveteen Rabbit by Margery Williams

On Reddit, one reader shared their book is The Velveteen Rabbit by Margery Williams. “I remember the emotion that I made me feel (pain, sadness, and happiness) and how I would read it over and over again. That book will stick with me forever,” they wrote.

2. James and the Giant Peach by Roald Dahl

u/HogfishMaximus said their favorite was, “James and the giant peach. In middle school I told a teacher I hated reading. He picked out James and the giant peach and suggested I just give it a try.”

They added the book, “literally lit a fire in my head and heart for the love of reading. I remember reading that book, and being totally and completely mesmerized by it. I never looked back.”

3. The Dark is Rising by Susan Cooper

u/AnnaT70 shared, “The books that got to my heart as a child are in this category for me, especially The Dark Is Rising (Susan Cooper) and From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs Basil E. Frankweiler. Both taught me things about about the magic of the world.”

4. The Magician’s Nephew by C.S. Lewis

u/EthelMercaptan responded, “The Magicians Nephew by CS Lewis. I remember reading the the whole series when I was about 12.”

“Thirty plus years later I can’t walk by a puddle with out twisting my ring and thinking about jumping in. The possibility of that magic still gives me a little thrill.”

5. Watership Down by Richard Adams

u/RoastBeefWithMustard said, “Watership Down at aged 10 which was my first meaningful encounter with things like the heroic quest and fictional belief systems. The story has stayed with me to this day and I still occasionally re-read it.”

6. Hatchet by Gary Paulson

u/Styrofoam_Booots answered, “the book that comes to my mind when reading this post is the first novel I read, which was Hatchet by Gary Paulson. It just had so much more depth and didn’t feel like I was reading a simple child’s book.”

7. The Ranger’s Apprentice Series by John Flanagan

For u/ZoldyckProdigy, there won’t be any books better than the ones that got them started reading in the first place. So, they’ve been reading John Flanagan’s Ranger’s Apprentice series over and over again “for years.”

“[I] know nothing will ever be as good so i cant bring myself to start something else lol its honestly a struggle i could probably quote them to you but i never get tired of them,” they explained.

8. Siddhartha by Hermann Hesse

u/Pickle_kickerr replied, “As an angsty teen, it was Siddhartha for me. Began my journey of self-reflection.”

9. Lassie Come-Home by Eric Knight

Lassie Come Home was the book that got u/DeborahJeanne1 hooked on reading.

“Lassie was a favorite TV program that I watched every week,” they wrote. “I borrowed this book from the library and cried as I read the struggles this brave dog overcame to find her way back home. I’ll never forget that book.”

10. The True Confessions of Charlotte Doyle by Avi

But for some readers, the books that fill them the most nostalgia are ones they’ve aged out of. u/moneybabe420 shared that their favorite book as a child was The True Confessions of Charlotte Doyle.

“I tried to read it again at some point and it was too juvenile,” they explained, “but I won’t forget how it made me feel as a kid.”

