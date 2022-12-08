10 Reasons Why Dating a Co-Worker Is a Terrible Idea

Dating enables you to get to know someone in a variety of different ways. A coworker is your companion whom you meet daily on your worksite. But dating a coworker is risky because may lead to unexpected results — and you may not handle your professional life with your love. If you date your coworker for a short time and it doesn’t work, you may feel unexpected pain when you come across this person regularly. So, you must understand the consequences of this act before committing it.

Here are ten reasons dating a coworker is not a good idea.

She may blame you for harassment.

Your company may fire you.

People will gossip about you.

Your work will disturb your home life.

People will get jealous of you.

It will be difficult for you to move on.

It will become problematic in case of a breakup.

It will create competitive challenges.

Your workplace may divide into two groups.

You cannot keep it secret.

1. She may blame you for harassment.

Dating a coworker is an uncertain act. She may respect your feelings for her or might dislike your flirting behavior. But if your behavior is aggressive or you violate boundaries, it could become a harassment case. You will lose your respect in your workplace.

2. Your company may fire you.

It is against the policy of some organizations to allow workers to have relationships in the workplace. Therefore, when you date your coworker, your company may fire you due to violating its policies.

3. People might gossip about you.

If you date a coworker, people consider it an exciting topic. They discuss it at every place without any hesitation. You will hear the different conversations about your relationship gradually. Your relationship will become fun for others.

4. Your work will disturb your home life.

Attaching your emotional intimacy with someone at the workplace leads to disturbance in your home life. At work, your job deviates your attention from your mental satisfaction. And at home, you keep thinking about your coworker you are dating. As a result, you remain under stress due to a lack of balance.

5. People will get jealous of you.

It is a biological fact that people get jealous of your intimate relationship. When you date a coworker, your colleagues use different tactics to push your relationship downward. As a result, they will not bear your healthy relationship. So, you should avoid dating in the workplace to keep yourself safe from envious arguments.

6. It will be difficult for you to move on.

If you become serious in a relationship during dating, it becomes difficult for you to handle your emotions. Your soul wants mutual intimacy, but your job keeps you away from her. So, it becomes difficult for you to move on with feelings of love and professional responsibilities.

7. It will become problematic in case of a breakup.

If you are dating your colleague, and gradually you know she is not suitable for you, you will end this relationship. During the job, you will meet her regularly. This breakup will completely shatter your personality. It will create problems for you. You will have to face suffering day by day.

8. It will create competitive challenges.

When you make a relationship with your colleague, You people will have to face challenges. For example, people will compare your efficiency in a project. So, one of the partners will face embarrassment. People will keep on judging your personality. They will mock you for little errors. Therefore, you will meet a challenging situation while dating such a relationship.

9. Your workplace may divide into two groups.

You will divide your organization into two groups by this act. When you date a coworker, some people will like this act, while some may dislike your action. The HR of the company will not like this disturbance in his organization. So, you should avoid this act while working in the same department.

10. You cannot keep it secret.

Dating is not a permanent relationship. People love to hide it from society. If you are dating your coworker, you cannot keep it secret. Your colleagues will know all about your relationship. Because most cases, dating does not lead to a future relationship.

Conclusion

The act of dating a coworker is harmful. Others will spread a rumor about you. People find it interesting to discuss your dating. You will make people curious. When you start dating a coworker, your peers will use several strategies to condemn your relationship. You will find it challenging to move on. It gets more complicated for you to control your emotions if a dating relationship turns serious. People will judge your relationship anxiously. In light of these reasons, you can realize that dating a coworker is a dangerous idea.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***