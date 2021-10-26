10 Reasons Why You Are Better Off Being Single

Being single is fun, freeing and invigorating. So, if you are in a relationship, you might want to consider breaking up with your partner… I am kidding. Or am I?

I have been single for 2 years now. The first months were spent trying to get over my ex. Then, the pandemic hit. And now I’m finally enjoying the benefits of single life. Let me tell you, I don’t want to go back.

Okay, most likely I will end up in a relationship at some point, but let’s push that far into the future. Life is great as a single, independent woman in her 30s.

To all you single people out there, think twice before you commit to anything serious. Who knows when will be the next time that you get to enjoy these perks again…

1. You can do better financially

While being single can be more costly, it can also be an opportunity to set yourself up for success, money-wise. When you’re single, money management is entirely up to you, so you get to decide how much you spend and where.

For example, you can decide to live in a smaller, older apartment outside the city to save on rent. Or to not have subscriptions like Netflix. Plus, you avoid all the costs of dating, which research shows can go up to $100,000 over your lifetime.

On the other hand, if you want to increase your income, you have more free time to start a side-hustle when you don’t need to devote time to your partner.

2. You are more likely to be healthier

Single people get more exercise than divorced or married people, according to a study published in the Journal of Marriage and Family.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

And this study shows that single people in nine European countries have a lower BMI than their married counterparts, and overall weigh five pounds less.

3. You become empowered

When you are single, you learn to handle life on your own. Renting an apartment, paying bills, assembling furniture, cooking — that’s all on you. While it can be tiring sometimes, it is also empowering because you realize you don’t need anyone beside you to be able to live your live happily.

This translates into other areas of your life as well. As you gain self-confidence, you are more likely to do well at work or try new experiences such as traveling solo.

4. You don’t need to compromise

You love the city and your partner is a nature person. So you end up living in the suburbs to meet halfway, and nobody is happy in the end.

Being single means you don’t need to compromise on anything in your life, big or small. You do/eat/buy/watch whatever you want. Welcome to a life of living your truth.

5. You are free to make big life changes

You can quit your job in Nebraska and move to Japan next week if you want to.

Or trade the big city for the countryside peace.

Or become a digital nomad.

Heck, you can do anything you can possibly think of without having to consider anyone except yourself.

6. You have time to focus on yourself

Whatever that means to you. Some people like to spend their time on self-development, others are gym junkies, others are couch potatoes who reset their energy binge-watching shows.

Being single means those activities are your priority, instead of having to try to fit them in between all the other commitments you would have if you were in a relationship.

7. You don’t need to tell anyone what you’re doing

Imagine you go for a dinner with friends and, in the end, the group wants to take the party to the club. If you’re single, you are free to join without a second thought. But if you have someone waiting for you at home, you need to ponder. Are they ok with you partying without them, and without notice? And you had already promised them that you’d visit the farmer’s market together in the early morning. Hum, you better skip the club…

8. You are a better friend

We all have that one friend who started a new relationship and was never seen again. Or the other one, who still shows up, but always with a plus one.

This study shows that single people are more attentive to their friends than married ones. And this article suggests that couple isolation doesn’t happen only at the beginning of a relationship but tends to continue overtime, thus making single people more available to develop sustained friendships.

9. You don’t spend time arguing with your partner

Even the most peaceful relationships have the occasional argument and all the tension that comes with it. As Bob Marley puts it, “no woman, no cry”.

10. You are free to date

A regular night out is more fun because you never know how it might end up. Maybe you meet someone, have a few drinks and end up in bed together.

Going to the office can be more exciting because you can check out that new colleague without feeling guilty for finding her attractive.

And you can enjoy the insane world of dating apps, while meeting great people and having a lot of fun — well, not always.

The point is, whenever an opportunity presents itself, you don’t have to hold yourself back because you have nobody to answer to, or a commitment to respect.

Before You Leave

Are you single or in a relationship? If you’re in a relationship, what are the aspects of single life that you miss the most? Let us know in the comments section!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***