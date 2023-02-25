10 Red Flags to Always Look Out for When Online Dating

There are opportunities to meet new people online but, when it comes to matches, there are some warning signs you should look out for.

Online dating can be a wonderful way to meet someone special. However, it can also be a minefield of warning signs and red flags. These warning signs can include asking for too much personal information or being insistent on meeting in person.

When using online dating apps and websites, here are ten warning signs to look out for.

1. Constantly Cancelling Dates or Making Excuses.

If you’ve been messaging someone for a while and finally scheduled a date, but they either cancel at the last minute or makeup reasons why they can’t meet, this is a red flag.

Of course, things happen, and sometimes a date has to be canceled. However, if it occurs regularly you should consider whether or not you want to continue dating this person.

2. You know the saying, “They Have a Suspicious Perfect Profile”

This applies to online dating. If someone’s profile seems too good to be true, it’s likely because it is.

4 examples of things that might make someone’s profile seem too good to be true:

1. They look like models in their pictures.

2. Their accomplishments are numerous and impressive.

3. They do not mention any shortcomings or flaws.

4. Your hobbies and interests are identical to theirs.

It is acceptable to be drawn to a person based on their accomplishments or physical appearance, but it is also essential to keep in mind that everyone has flaws. If a person’s profile makes them appear flawless, it’s probably because they want to hide something.

3. They Disregard Your Boundaries.

One of the most crucial factors to consider is whether or not a potential partner will respect your boundaries. It’s a red flag if someone you meet online keeps asking you to meet in person or to share more personal information than you’re comfortable with.

In any relationship, privacy, and boundaries are especially important, especially when you haven’t even met the other person yet. It’s best to move on if they won’t honor your wishes.

4. If they refuse to meet in person.

If you have been communicating with someone online for some time and they continue to refuse to meet in person, this is a big red flag. It could be that they are not who they claim to be or that they are not ready to commit to a relationship.

People may not be ready to meet up for a variety of reasons, but if they are interested in you, they should at least be open to the idea. After all, it will assist you in determining your compatibility and relationship potential.

Another instance is when they constantly make up reasons why they can’t join a video call. That is after a few weeks of talking if they don’t want to show their face, that means something might be wrong.

5. We all have our own set of standards and deal-breakers when it comes to dating

They have a very long list of requirements. If a person’s list of requirements is too long or includes things that aren’t true, swipe left.

That long list of requirements indicates that the person is not looking for their ideal partner, and that should never be her goal.

6. They are quick to request your email address or phone number.

When you are getting to know someone for the first time, I suggest you take it slow, Also when it comes to giving out personal information. It’s a red flag if a person you just met on a dating app asks for your email address or phone number before you’ve even started the discussion.

If a person you just met online starts attempting to get the conversation off the dating platform as soon as possible, they probably aren’t real. They could be attempting to defraud you or just looking for a hookup. In any case, it raises concerns.

7. They Avoid Answering Basic Questions.

If someone you meet on an online dating site avoids answering basic questions about themselves, it’s a red flag. As you get to know someone, you should be able to learn more about them. However, if they are being secretive right from the start, that is not a good sign.

People who are evasive about themselves frequently conceal something. They might be married, in a relationship, or committed to another relationship but are concealing it. They might also be concealing something else, like a shady past or a criminal record.

Respecting boundaries and realizing that some people open up more slowly than others are essential. But it’s better to move on from someone if they won’t answer simple questions.

8. They Ask for awkward Pictures.

Another major red flag is when a person you’re interested in asks for photos, videos, or other sexual content. Before even going on a date, a person who asks for these things probably only wants one thing, and it’s not a relationship.

This raises additional safety concerns. Sending sexual content to a stranger can be extremely risky because you never know who they are online.

There are other ways that someone might try to get sexual content from you, even if they don’t explicitly ask for it. As the conversation progresses, and as you both get used to each other, you both might start making sexual comments or sending photos or videos and having fun without even knowing it.

9. When they confess their love for you too soon.

It’s a big red flag if someone you just started talking to says they love you before you know them. it’s understandable if they say “I love you” after a few months of meeting someone new or even saying it after just a few weeks or days.

They probably want desperately to find someone to fill a void in their lives. or they are employing the strategies of the Tinder Swindler. Regardless, that is a signal you should not miss.

10. Asking for money or gifts is a classic sign of an online dating fraudster.

Be very wary if a person you’re talking to on a dating app asks for money, gifts, or financial assistance before you even meet them. It almost certainly is a rip-off.

Other things to keep an eye out for are:

1. They say they’re overseas and in the military.

2. They claim to be having financial difficulties.

3. For them to visit you, they request funds to cover their travel costs.

4. Gift cards are what they want.

Don’t give any money to a person you’re talking to on a dating app if they ask for any of the aforementioned items.

In a nutshell.

It is always best to err on the side of caution whenever you are unsure whether someone is attempting to defraud you.

While it is always possible for someone to have a perfectly acceptable reason for exhibiting any of the aforementioned behaviors, it is essential to trust your gut when it comes to online dating. Something is probably wrong if it feels off.

When you’re dating online, the best way to stay safe is to trust your gut and pay attention to warning signs. Move on if you notice any of the aforementioned behaviors. The sea contains numerous additional fish.

Thanks for reading!

