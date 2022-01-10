10 Relationship “Green Flags” That Determine if You’re With the Right Person

The beginning of a relationship can be exciting and new. You get butterflies when you see them, your heart races, and the world seems to get brighter. But how do you know if this is “the one?”.

Many signs will tell you whether or not this person is right for you. In the following blog post, I discuss 10 green flags that determine whether or not someone is worth committing to!

1. You feel respected

Boundaries are key in any new relationship. You’re still learning to be familiar with each other, and it is important to be aware of all possible red flags before letting it the line. Respecting each other in this procedure is vital.

That’s why they’re not pushing you into something you’re not prepared to go through, either emotionally or physically. There’s no pressure.

It also feels like your message is being taken seriously. They’re taking the time to take in and comprehend your perspective even if they don’t have the same opinion.

2. You are secure

Being accepted allows you to feel secure enough to be emotionally and physically intimate.

You can be who you are and be open about all aspects of your body and character and not feel rejected or judged.

Being physically secure could be about respecting limits and controlling your body language, and that’s something you recognize quickly.

Being emotionally secure may be a bit more difficult in particular if you’ve been injured in the past.

However, as you grow as a couple, you will create a safe environment where you feel completely vulnerable to each other.

3. You can laugh and smile a lot

They are fun to be around. It’s as simple as that. At the beginning of the relationship, being happy is a sign of goodwill.

Do you feel happy? Are you feeling happier than you normally do? Do your friends notice the positive changes in your attitude?

4. Conflict can strengthen your relationship

Conflict shouldn’t be a concern since you’re secure in your relationship. If there is a disagreement and there’s no intention to hurt each other, It is easy to resolve it quickly, and then you’ll feel more comfortable.

Being able to share your emotions and resolve daily conflicts with no fear of getting left behind or that the tension is escalating to an unbearable degree — means you can provide a safe environment to talk about your fears as well as your frustrations and desires and learn lessons about one another to take with you.

4. You’re looking for similar things in Your Life

It’s a good green flag if you have the same beliefs as your spouse, like trust, kindness, honesty, and ambition. Anything important to you ought to be equally important to them.

In the beginning, look closely to determine how closely you match.

As you get acquainted better, it’s important to discuss the long-term goals you’d like to achieve. One of the main reasons young couples end up divorced is because they don’t share the same vision of success.

This is a conversation that you should begin to have as early as. What is success to you? Are they in agreement?

5. Your success makes them happy

There’s a distinct difference between being a team and competing against each other. And the ability to differentiate is key to a long-lasting, successful relationship.

Are you able to bring the best out of you and vice the reverse? Do you benefit from the successes of each other and recognize each achievement equally?

You support one another and are supportive of the growth of each other and their happiness. There’s no rivalry or anger, and even though you influence each other’s choices, You don’t hinder the other’s progress. If you win, you win.

6. You’re Feeling Challenged in a positive way

The is all an opportunity to empower and collaborate. They trust you and your ambitions and are eager to assist you in realizing your goals.

They also have an interest or a huge goal, and you find yourself being challenged by it too.

They would like to assist you in becoming more successful and encouraging you to chase your dreams, and be willing to help you become a better person for yourself.

7. You are aware of the needs of each other

You can express your needs, and they will fulfill your requirements as best they can. Or even better, they will meet your unspoken needs before you even ask them.

If there’s a sense of attunement, it is possible to feel one’s needs very deeply.

This is a green signal that can be seen over time. However, you must tell if your partner is willing to listen to and comprehend your desires at the beginning of your relationship.

8. You Can Be Yourself

You don’t feel like you’re acting or performing in a manner that’s not in line with your authentic self.

Also, you feel confident that you’re free to be yourself and express your opinions without fear of judgment or ridicule.

It’s important, to begin with, an honest mutual understanding; otherwise, you’ll build your relationship on lies, and this never works out well.

9. You are welcome to feel at ease

There is freedom in love; You give freely of yourself, don’t feel restrained or trapped, and do things for each other because you want to — not because you have to.

The relationship isn’t forced; everything is natural, and you’re moving in a comfortable direction for the two of you. You’re not under any obligation to be anything other than yourself.

You’re allowed to live throughout your life in the same way as before you started the relationship. However, your partner is at your side, assisting you in your journey.

10. You’d like to make sacrifices but not too many

The commitment to something is a sacrifice. It’s a fact. You must be prepared to compromise specific things to commit to someone.

This should be the first thing you consider before you love them. However, you don’t need to surrender everything or expect them to do so. The importance of independence is paramount in any relationship. The key is balance and willingness to accept compromise.

Recap of Green flags

You feel like your partner is listening to you. Your partner feels comfortable talking about anything and everything with you. There’s an ease in conversation with your partner — you don’t need to be on guard or have a filter for every word spoken. When arguing, one of two things happens: either it’s resolved quickly because both parties understand each other without being defensive, or there is no more argument after this discussion occurs because neither party wants to argue any further. You can tell when someone is lying by their facial expressions; they give themselves away immediately! Communication flows easily between both.

Last Words

If you’ve been wondering if the person you are with is right for you, look out for these ten green flags.

This list of questions to ask yourself can help determine whether or not this person will be a good match in the long run. Have any of them come up during your relationship? Comment below and share what has worked well for you!

