10 Secrets Hidden in Everyday Things You Never Knew Existed

Have you ever wondered why snorkels aren’t as long as you’d like them to be? Or why there are blank pages at the end of a book?

These are just a few examples of everyday things that have hidden secrets. From the same expiry date on all crisps to the criss-crossing overhead lines on trams and trains, here are ten more hidden secrets in everyday things that you may not have known.

1: Sign on the Line or Not

When signing a check, you may think you’re signing on the signature line, but if you take a closer look, it’s actually made up of microprinting which says “AUTHORIZED SIGNATURE” over and over again. This is a security feature to prevent photocopying. So, the next time you sign a check, take a closer look at the signature line.

2: Blank Pages

If you’re an avid reader of paper books, you may have noticed there are often blank pages at the end of the book. The reason for this is that books are made up of digitally printed and folded sheets of paper called signatures.

Sometimes, the text ends before the last page of the last signature. This is how large publishers print books, but print on demand services for self-published authors may be different.

3: Tram/Train Criss-Crossing Overhead Line

While riding the tram, you may look up and notice its criss-crossing overhead lines. The reason for this is called the sweep. Trams and some trains run on a pantograph catenary system where the electricity is transferred from the catenary wire to the locomotive.

The criss-crossing lines spread the erosion and wear evenly along the contact strips, preventing grooves from developing so they can last longer.

4: Snorkels

You may know that snorkels allow people to breathe while swimming underwater. But, have you ever wondered why most snorkels are only about 30 centimeters long and none are longer than 40 centimeters?

In deeper water, the surrounding water pressure is higher, and your lungs would be unable to inflate. A smaller tube reduces the problem of re-inhaling carbon dioxide and the risk of pulmonary edema.

5: In N Out Burgers’ Bible Verses

Many people enjoy In N Out Burgers, but did you know that the company includes Bible verses on their cups, fry boats, and hamburger wrappers?

The company’s founders were devout Christians and believed in incorporating their faith into the business. This is just one example of how a company infuses its values and beliefs into its products.

6: The Same Expiry Date on All Crisps

Have you ever noticed that all crisps seem to have the same expiry date? This is not a coincidence. The expiry date on crisps is actually the date when they are at their freshest. After this date, the crisps may lose some of their crispiness and taste.

So, the next time you see the same expiry date on all crisps, you’ll know it’s because they’re at their freshest on that day.

7: The Hole in the Cap of a Ballpoint Pen

The cap of a ballpoint pen has a small hole at the top. This hole serves a very important purpose: it prevents the pen from drying out. The hole allows air to circulate inside the pen, keeping the ink from drying out.

8: The Groove on the Side of a Lighter

Have you ever noticed the groove on the side of a lighter? This groove serves a practical purpose. It allows for a better grip on the lighter, making it easier to hold and use.

It also helps to prevent the lighter from rolling away when placed on a flat surface. So, now you know a groove on the side of a lighter is there for a functional reason.

9: The Hole in the Handle of a Shopping Cart

The handle of a shopping cart has a small hole in it. This hole serves a dual purpose. Firstly, it allows for a better grip on the handle, making it easier to push and steer the cart.

Secondly, it serves as a safety feature. If a child gets their head stuck in the cart, the hole allows for air to circulate, preventing suffocation. So, the next time you see a hole in the handle of a shopping cart, you’ll know it’s there for both functionality and safety.

10: The Slits on the Bottom of a Cheese Grater

The bottom of a cheese grater has small slits. These slits serve a very practical purpose. They allow for the cheese to fall through the grater and collect in a bowl or plate below. They also prevent clogging of the grater, making it easier to clean and more efficient.

This post was previously published on NATUREOFHOME.COM.

