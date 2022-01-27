10 Signs of a Toxic Relationship

Atoxic relationship is one that inflicts emotional or mental pain on the victim. If you are in a toxic relationship, it is crucial to be aware of the warning signs so that you can get out as soon as possible.

In this post, we’ll look at ten red flags of a toxic relationship and if your partner has been using manipulation strategies on you all along.

“Toxic people attach themselves like cinder blocks tied to your ankles, and then invite you for a swim in their poisoned waters.” ― John Mark Green

…

THE RED FLAGS

1. They criticize who you are as a person and what you do.

If your partner is constantly putting you down and making you feel unworthy, then they are likely toxic.

A healthy relationship should make you feel good about yourself, not bad. If your partner is always trying to tear you down, it’s a sign that they’re insecure and need to put others down in order to feel better about themselves.

Manipulative partners will often use criticism as a way to control their victims. They’ll find any little thing that they can criticize in order to wear you down over time. If your partner does this, it’s definitely time to get out of the relationship.

2. They have done something illegal or immoral without remorse.

If your partner has committed a crime, such as stealing from someone or vandalizing something, remain extremely careful with them. A person who commits crimes is likely dangerous and could even go so far as to physically harm you in the future if you’re not careful.

At this point, they lack respect for laws and basic morals that everyone should abide by in society. If their criminal behavior continues after being caught several times, then there’s probably no hope of them ever changing their ways which means the relationship will only get worse over time.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

3. They make excuses for their behavior rather than take responsibility for it.

They also don’t take responsibility for mistakes either when things go wrong because they feel like they can always blame others instead of themselves with little consequence on how bad the problem really gets.

They might even make up reasons to justify their behavior in order to try and make themselves feel better about what they did.

It’s clear that there are significant issues with the relationship if your partner is unwilling or unable to take responsibility for anything wrong that happens between you two.

A reasonable person should be able to admit when they’re wrong without hesitation because doing so can prevent problems from getting even more out of hand.

At the same time, being quick-tempered does not mean someone is toxic, just as long as they don’t allow their emotions to control them in highly negative ways, such as physically harming someone.

4. They put up false or temporary apologies but later continue to do the same wrongdoings.

They keep acting the same way that they always have, but they won’t admit to being wrong about it. They might pretend to be sorry for their behavior only because you’re making them feel guilty or forcing them into apologizing.

Your partner may say things like “I’m sorry” or “it’ll never happen again” in order to make you stop trying to confront them on the issue, which is a red flag of toxic behaviors since this implies that they don’t actually care about your feelings at all and are simply trying to avoid getting called out on what’s really going on behind closed doors.

A genuine apology should come from an authentic place inside someone where there’s no ulterior motive present except for wanting to apologize over something terrible that they did sincerely.

If your partner doesn’t seem to fit this description, then it’s likely a sign that they’re not genuine with their apologies and are just trying to take advantage of you in some way or another.

5. They are verbally or physically abusive towards you.

If you’ve been a victim of physical or emotional abuse from your partner, then it’s time to get out for good. If there is any violence going on within the relationship, even if they claim that it was an accident and not their fault at all, leave them as soon as possible before things escalate too far beyond repair.

It can be hard to recognize if someone truly cares about you because abusers will often try to convince you otherwise by claiming that what they did doesn’t make them toxic or destructive in any way since everyone makes mistakes occasionally.

They may even call you crazy when trying to make you doubt your own thoughts and feelings in the relationship, which is a technique called gaslighting.

6. They don’t respect your boundaries and opinions.

Toxic partners are dangerous individuals who don’t respect boundaries between other people, nor do they care how anyone else feels unless those feelings benefit themselves somehow.

They won’t care about your thoughts on any subject matter, so don’t bother trying to convince them otherwise since they’ll downplay what you have to say. Be extremely careful when trusting a partner who doesn’t respect boundaries even if they claim to love you.

Someone who doesn’t respect other people’s boundaries won’t view your relationship with them as anything special and will likely end up hurting you in the long run, just like they did to their previous partners.

7. They love playing mind games.

They might even call you selfish or ungrateful when trying to make it seem like what they’re doing is okay while also shifting the blame onto others so that way, whenever conflict arises within the relationship, they can use your anger against each other instead of actually admitting responsibility for their own actions.

They may also try using guilt trips and emotional blackmail against you so they can get what they want while making everything seem like it’s somehow your fault, even when there wasn’t anything wrong on your end at all.

These kinds of manipulative tactics should never be allowed to carry out since nobody deserves such disrespectful treatment from their romantic partner.

8. They don’t take responsibility for their mistakes.

A toxic person is likely to blame you for anything that goes wrong, even if they were the ones who caused it in the first place.

They’ll make up excuses and always try to shift the blame onto other people instead of actually owning up to what they did since this implies there’s no accountability present within them which makes them dangerous companions that are difficult, if not impossible, to deal with.

9. They don’t trust you.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A healthy relationship requires a good amount of trust where both parties should feel comfortable enough to open up about their lives and personal struggles with each other.

If your partner doesn’t seem willing to share things that are going on in their life or feels uncomfortable being honest around you, then they either have something to hide from you, which means there’s more drama waiting ahead, or they aren’t emotionally mature enough for an adult-level level connection so it might be best if the two of you call it quits instead.

Don’t ever allow yourself to get too attached with someone who doesn’t trust you since they’ll use that lack of faith as an excuse to hurt or mistreat you in any way.

Therefore, this is why it’s crucial for everyone, no matter what age group they’re part of, to set boundaries and end the relationship if those lines are continuously crossed instead of trying to deal with their toxic behavior on your own.

10. They try controlling your life 24/07

Toxic partners will attempt to make decisions on behalf of themselves without even asking how you feel about these kinds of things.

Since their goal is always to be controlled by what benefits them most while disregarding any other party involved, keep that in mind whenever someone tries manipulating or trying controlling authority over you.

Don’t allow anyone to walk all over you just because they have some privilege or status that gives them power, even if this is someone who claims to love you.

This is why trust and respect are essential when dealing with people in romantic relationships so everyone involved will feel comfortable enough within their relationship without fear of being mistreated in any way.

“In order to reach your highest potential, it is imperative that you remove all negative people from your life.”

― Germany Kent

Final Thoughts

In order for love to work out between any two people involved, those individuals need to be able to align their lives together while also sharing similar interests and goals within the world at large since otherwise, a breakup will always be inevitable.

Seek professional help if needed; please don’t try to solve this problem by yourself. If you are in an abusive relationship and decide to search for help, please don’t hesitate to call the National Domestic Hotline at 1–800–799-SAFE. You deserve to live a happy life free from any abuse.

Seek professional help if needed; please don’t try to solve this problem by yourself.

…

Want to learn something new every day? Get started with Medium by easily signing up and launching your own blog. Plus, you’ll get access to unlimited fascinating articles for just 5 dollars a month by clicking on my referral link.

Affiliate Disclosure: By signing up with my referral link, I will receive a commission at no additional cost to you. “It’s a proven fact that generosity makes you a happier person.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Originally published at implementationofwisdom.com

This post was inspired by and researched on these references:

This content is for informational purposes only. It was not created to be a substitute for professional guidance, diagnosis, or treatment. Not all information will be accurate. Consider consulting with a professional or a specialist.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***