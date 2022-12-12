10 Signs You’ve Stolen a Person’s Heart

Love is a mystery. No one really knows what it is or how it works. But we all know that everything clicks when we find the right person. We feel at ease and comfortable around them, and they make us feel like the best possible version of ourselves.

If you’ve ever gone above and beyond for someone you care about, then there’s a good chance you’ve stolen their heart. Sometimes this means showering them with gifts or taking them on romantic dates. Other times it means doing something special for them when they’re not expecting it.

“There is never a time or place for true love. It happens accidentally, in a heartbeat, in a single flashing, throbbing moment.” — Sarah Dessen

10. Incredible Consistency

Relationships are built on trust, and the clearest indication of this is through incredible consistency. When two people are attracted to each other, they need to be consistent in how they act and their intentions and sensibilities.

When a person shows up for you every day with love, respect, and understanding, you know that something special is happening; you have stolen someone’s heart.

If friendship or romance is what you desire, then the test of time will tell; the level of consistency in your relationship will signify whether or not there is a genuine commitment.

In time, if they prove themselves worthy by continuing to display consistency in their actions and behavior, it’s a sure sign that you have indeed borrowed some real estate in their hearts.

9. Attention to Detail

Attention to detail can be one of the best ways to gain the heart of another. When someone takes the time and effort to notice your likes, dislikes, habits, and interests and shows consideration for how they affect you, that can warm a person’s heart.

From paying attention to how you take your coffee in the morning, or something more meaningful like remembering meaningful dates in your life like birthdays or anniversaries, paying attention to details shows genuine care. If someone takes that interest in being thoughtful and caring, it can be one of the most beautiful signs that you have truly stolen their heart.

8. Future Vision

It is easy to recognize when you have stolen someone’s heart, but one of the most important signs is the presence of a future vision between the two of you. When you start picturing life with this person, evident in the conversations and comments made, and feel a sense of assurance that it could be achievable, you likely have taken over their heart.

They may also share similar thoughts, which can signify an open mind and willingness to build a beautiful future together. If they are confident in introducing your name or likeness into conversations out in public, then this too can certify that you possess their heart.

7. Being Present

Being present in a relationship doesn’t mean being physically together all the time; it’s about showing up mentally, emotionally, and spiritually as well. When someone is truly in love with you, they will be there for you no matter what — they will listen to your stories, share their own experiences and provide thoughtful advice when needed.

These conversations show that a person cares deeply about how you feel and is invested in being an active partner throughout the relationship. When somebody takes the time to show true presence and commitment in this way, it’s clear that your heart has been taken away!

6. Selflessness & Compromise

When someone loves you, they will always put your needs first, even if it means sacrificing something important from their own life. They will be willing to make compromises and adjustments to ensure that the relationship is successful while still being true to themselves.

Not only does this display passion and commitment, but it also shows just how much they care about you and your happiness as well. Having someone who is willing to put in the hard work for a healthy relationship — even when things get tough — is a sure sign that you have their heart in your hands.

5. Physical Intimacy

Physical intimacy doesn’t always mean sex; it can just be holding hands or cuddling up on the couch together. This kind of physical connection speaks volumes about how connected two people are emotionally and spiritually, and it’s one of the clearest signs that a person has given you their heart.

By expressing physical intimacy throughout a relationship, you are letting your partner know that you are comfortable being close to them and that they mean something special to you. Even if it’s just a simple gesture like holding hands or kissing on the forehead, these small moments of closeness can mean the world to someone who is deeply in love with you.

4. Unconditional Love

Love is the ultimate expression of care and understanding, but unconditional love is on another level entirely. This is a kind of love that can only be developed over time, and when it happens, it’s truly magical.

Unconditional love means that someone loves you no matter what — they won’t judge you for your mistakes or shortcomings; they will accept you with open arms and support your decisions without question. When somebody expresses this devotion to us, we know they have given us their heart fully and completely.

3. Support & Understanding

Any relationship needs to be built on a foundation of support and understanding for any relationship to thrive. Whether it’s a friend, partner, or family member, if someone is always there for you when you need them and willing to lend an ear when things get tough, then you can be sure they care about you immensely.

This could be providing comfort in times of sadness or cheering them on during moments of success. Whatever the case may be, having somebody by your side who understands what’s going through your head is invaluable and shows that they are wholly devoted to you and your well-being — a true sign that their heart belongs to you.

2. Genuine Compassion & Kindness

Anyone can say, “I love you,” but not everyone will back up those words with acts of genuine compassion and kindness. This could be anything from taking time out of your day to listen to them or helping them with chores and tasks around the house.

Even though these actions might seem small and insignificant, they are actually incredibly meaningful and can show someone just how much you care about them. When somebody is willing to go out of their way for us, it shows that they have given us a piece of their heart — and that’s something truly special!

1. Trust & Honesty

Trust and honesty are the most important signs that someone has taken our hearts. This means being open with one another, always expressing your true feelings, and having faith in each other to make it through any situation together.

It also means openly discussing complex topics without worrying about getting hurt or judged, knowing that your partner will accept you no matter what.

This kind of relationship requires vulnerability on both sides, but it is also incredibly fulfilling and can be the foundation for a robust and lasting bond. If someone has given you their trust and honesty, then it’s clear that they have indeed given their heart.

“Love never dies a natural death. It dies because we don’t know how to replenish its source. It dies of blindness and errors and betrayals. It dies of illness and wounds; it dies of weariness, of witherings, of tarnishings.” — Anais Nin

The Bottom Line

When it comes to relationships, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. However, if you are looking for signs that someone has given you their heart, then these ten indicators should point you in the right direction.

Physical intimacy, unconditional love, support & understanding, genuine compassion & kindness, and trust & honesty are all clear signs that someone has given their heart to you — something that is infinitely special and valuable.

No matter your relationship with somebody, these are the universal markers of true devotion and affection. So take note of them and enjoy! After all — a person’s heart is a precious thing indeed.

