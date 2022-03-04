10 Things Not To Say in a Relationship

Relationships require time, effort, and a lot of communication in order to thrive. But even with all that work, it’s still easy to say the wrong thing at the wrong time and damage the relationship beyond repair.

There are things you say in a relationship that can end it, or at the very least, damage it. If you’ve ever said any of these things to your partner, then you need to read this article.

This blog post will discuss ten things you should never say in a relationship if you want to avoid hurting your partner! We’ll explain what each thing means and how it can hurt your relationship. Avoid damaging your partner by never saying these things again.

“All relationships go through hell, real relationships get through it.” — Unknown

1. “This is your problem, not mine.”

This statement is often used as a way to avoid taking any responsibility for the relationship troubles that are currently happening. It’s very unfair and unhelpful because it places all of the blame on your partner — and this will only make them feel more isolated, unsupported, and alone in their struggle.

Nobody wants to feel like they’re being blamed for everything wrong that’s going on; it can be really overwhelming and discouraging. So try and take some ownership over the situation yourself — even if things don’t seem perfect right now, there’s always room for improvement.

2. “You’re too needy/clingy.”

This is another thing you should never say to your partner. It’s not a good idea because it can make them feel like they’re being told off for something that isn’t their fault — and this might cause them some anxiety or stress, which could lead down the path of feeling disrespected and abandoned by someone who was supposed to care about them deeply.

When trying hard every day to keep up with life at work, school, family responsibilities, etc., the last thing anyone wants is having any additional pressure on top of all that already existing pressure weighing heavily upon our shoulders.

It’s almost impossible not to cope adequately under such circumstances if one feels unsupported emotionally while carrying out these daily duties as well! So don’t add insult injury here; instead, say something like:

“I’m sorry you’re feeling so down right now” or “You know I love and care for you. But sometimes people need space from each other” — that doesn’t mean they don’t want their partner anymore.

3. “You’re cheating on me, aren’t you?”

This is one of the most hurtful things to say in a relationship. It can also make your partner feel like they’re being accused unjustly or that they’re not good enough for you.

They might even be tempted to cheat just because someone suggested it! You should never say anything like this unless there’s actual evidence of infidelity, such as finding out about text messages from another person or catching them red-handed with someone else physically engaging sexually acts behind your back while still claiming fidelity towards their primary romantic commitment.

If there isn’t any solid proof, then accusing someone could actually cause what was only imagined in the first place — making matters worse. If there is cheating going on, then confront your partner in a calm and non-judgmental way.

4. “You’re being too emotional.”

Similar to the last one, this phrase is often used as a way to shut someone down and invalidate their feelings. It can be really frustrating when our partner is crying or angry about something, and we don’t know how to make them feel better — but telling them that their emotions are wrong isn’t going to help anything.

In fact, it might even make things worse because now they’re feeling like they need to bottle up those emotions in order to please you. This could lead down the road of resentment if not appropriately addressed.

Instead, try and listen attentively without trying to fix the problem right away judgementally; offer hugs, kisses, positive words of affirmation (or maybe even just silence) until your partner feels ready enough to start communicating what’s going on.

5. “You’re better off without me.”

This is another thing you should never say in a relationship because it will only make your partner feel like they need to leave even more urgently than before. It can come across as really dismissive and unsupportive, which isn’t fair considering all the effort your partner has put in up until this point.

It also sends the message that you think very lowly of yourself and makes it seem like breaking up with your partner would be doing them a favor by getting rid of you instead! This isn’t true by any means; I’m sure they love you just as much (if not more so than) anyone else could. So don’t undermine yourself like this.

Instead, try talking about how great things have been going between you recently or mention some special memories from earlier times together that still bring smiles to both our faces every time we think back on them fondly. But whatever happens, stay hopeful and believe in yourselves and each other.

6. “Why can’t you be more like _____?”

This is another thing you should never say in a relationship. It’s not fair to compare your partner with someone else, especially when they’ve done nothing wrong at all.

They might have their own struggles or issues that make it hard for them to be like this person who seems perfect on paper but still isn’t happy because there are other things going on behind closed doors.

Instead of comparing others’ lives against yours (which may seem easier now), focus on being grateful and appreciative when others show up as supportive friends/family members instead.

Remembering how much love surrounds us should help remind ourselves what really matters most: relationships between people.

7. “I don’t care.”

This phrase is definitely something you should never say in a relationship because it will come across as uncaring and indifferent. Your partner might hear this and think that you don’t love or care about them, which could really devastate the relationship.

If there’s an issue going on, try to communicate openly with each other instead of shutting down or pretending like everything is okay when it clearly isn’t. It’s okay to be upset, frustrated, or angry — but try not to bottle those feelings up inside.

Not only will they come out eventually in an unhealthy way, but it’ll also make it difficult for your partner to help you if they don’t know what’s wrong in the first place.

8. “You’re not good enough for me.”

Another thing that can really damage a relationship is saying something like, “You’re not good enough for me.” It’s easy to say this when we feel insecure in ourselves and our relationships, but it’s also incredibly hurtful!

Your partner has likely chosen you because they love you. They want what’s best for them as well — so don’t let yourself get caught up in the moment of feeling inadequate or inferior compared to someone else.

Just remember how much better off life would be if both parties were happy with one another instead of constantly comparing themselves against some imaginary perfect person out there somewhere (who probably doesn’t even exist!). This way, everyone wins.

9. “I’m going to find someone better.”

This is another thing you should never say in a relationship. It can come across as really insensitive and like you’re just waiting for an opportunity to break up with your partner so that you can find someone “better.” Not only is this unfair, but it’s also really hurtful!

Your partner might hear this and think that they’re not good enough, which could cause them to doubt themselves or the relationship overall. If things are going well between the two of you, there’s no need to threaten to break up — it’ll only serve to disrupt the peace and create unnecessary tension.

10. “I don’t love you anymore.”

This is a dangerous thing to say. You may have said it in the past, but now you realize that your partner was right — they didn’t deserve this treatment! If you’ve ever said something like “I don’t love you anymore,” then read on for some tips on how to avoid hurting your partner again.

Make sure it’s accurate before saying anything at all! It can be easy to get caught up in an argument or heated discussion with someone without thinking about what might happen next.

But if someone tells you they don’t want anything more than friendship from them anymore, think twice before responding negatively; because doing so could hurt both people involved.

What if you do decide to break things off with someone, though? Be sure to let them go gracefully. Don’t say anything that would make it harder on either party. Down below is a beneficial article that demonstrates how to break with someone gracefully exactly.

“A ‘perfect marriage’ is just two imperfect people who refuse to give up on each other.” — Unknown

The Bottom Line

It’s never too late to change your mind about something. If you’ve said or done things in the past that you’re not proud of, then it’s time for some self-reflection on how these words might be affecting others around you today.

Therefore, think twice before uttering any of these phrases again because there are better ways out there to express yourself and make amends with those who have been hurt by what has happened in their lives.

No matter how hard life may seem at times, always remember: You deserve all the love and happiness this world has to offer.

